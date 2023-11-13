Ahead of the expected launch of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in China, additional details about the cameras on these premium flagship handsets have been leaked. Vivo is expected to announce two models in the Vivo X100 series at an event in China, but it's unclear whether the third Vivo X100+ will also be a part of the reveal. The rumour mill has been flooded with several leaks of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models lately. A new leak now suggests the differences in camera design and camera hardware as well.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), the design of the camera modules on both upcoming smartphones will be slightly different. The attached image suggests minor cosmetic differences between the camera layout of the Vivo X100 versus the Vivo X100 Pro. One of the phones is seen with a more oblong camera setup (which does not appear like a perfect circle) compared to the other that has a perfect circle. The layout of the Vivo X100 Pro also appears to be slightly larger than the unit on the Vivo X100. The volume and power buttons have also been moved up a bit higher on the Vivo X100 Pro.

The tipster claims that Vivo X100 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.75 aperture. The handset is also said to have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a periscopic telephoto camera with OIS and an f/2,5 aperture. The telephoto camera is said to have 4.3X zoom capability.

In comparison, the Vivo X100's camera setup appears to be quite different. Its primary camera, as per the tipster, is a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS but with a brighter f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide camera is said to be the same as on the more expensive model. The telephoto camera is tipped to be a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and OIS. But it is said to be limited to 3X zoom in terms of reach

As per previous leaks the Vivo X100 is said to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and will ship with OriginOS 4 in China, that is based on Android 14.

The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to pack in similar specifications as the Vivo X100 in terms of core hardware and will also have the same processor. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is said to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

