Technology News

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will have very different telephoto cameras

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 13:06 IST
Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/Vivo

Vivo X100 series will replace the currently available Vivo X90 series, which was also launched in India

Highlights
  • The Vivo X100 Pro may get the better telephoto camera between the two
  • Even the primary cameras on both smartphones are said to be slightly diff
  • The camera module design and layout said to be different as well
Advertisement

Ahead of the expected launch of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in China, additional details about the cameras on these premium flagship handsets have been leaked. Vivo is expected to announce two models in the Vivo X100 series at an event in China, but it's unclear whether the third Vivo X100+ will also be a part of the reveal. The rumour mill has been flooded with several leaks of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models lately. A new leak now suggests the differences in camera design and camera hardware as well.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), the design of the camera modules on both upcoming smartphones will be slightly different. The attached image suggests minor cosmetic differences between the camera layout of the Vivo X100 versus the Vivo X100 Pro. One of the phones is seen with a more oblong camera setup (which does not appear like a perfect circle) compared to the other that has a perfect circle. The layout of the Vivo X100 Pro also appears to be slightly larger than the unit on the Vivo X100. The volume and power buttons have also been moved up a bit higher on the Vivo X100 Pro.

The tipster claims that Vivo X100 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.75 aperture. The handset is also said to have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a periscopic telephoto camera with OIS and an f/2,5 aperture. The telephoto camera is said to have 4.3X zoom capability.

In comparison, the Vivo X100's camera setup appears to be quite different. Its primary camera, as per the tipster, is a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS but with a brighter f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide camera is said to be the same as on the more expensive model. The telephoto camera is tipped to be a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and OIS. But it is said to be limited to 3X zoom in terms of reach

As per previous leaks the Vivo X100 is said to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and will ship with OriginOS 4 in China, that is based on Android 14.

The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to pack in similar specifications as the Vivo X100 in terms of core hardware and will also have the same processor. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is said to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 series, Vivo X100 launch, Vivo X100 Pro launch, Vivo X100 Specifications, Vivo X100 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky

Related Stories

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  4. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  5. iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Feature an Upgraded Design Based on This iPhone
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  10. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Hopes AI-Infused iOS 18 Update Will Help Sell iPhone 16 Series Lacking Major Hardware Upgrades: Gurman
  2. Threads Users Can Now Stop Their Posts From Being Suggested on Facebook, Instagram
  3. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky
  6. Google Set to Delete Inactive Google Accounts by December: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Renders, Specifications Leaked; Said to Launch in December
  8. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications Leaked Again; Price Range Also Tipped
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »