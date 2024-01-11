Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is scheduled to start on January 13. A wide range of items will be offered at discounted prices during the sale. Several electronic products, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more will be listed with lucrative price cuts. Customers will be able to access additional bank offers and discounts over the sale discounts. Amazon has confirmed that the sale will start at 12pm IST on January 13 for all users in India. Amazon Prime users will get early access starting at 12am IST on the same day. Notably, the competing online shopping platform, Flipkart, will start its Republic Day Sale of the year on January 14.

During the sale, among additional offers and discounts, customers will be able to access a no-cost EMI option on select eligible products starting at Rs. 1,499 per month. There will also be several offers extended that will allow people to upgrade to smartphones with 5G connectivity support priced as low as Rs. 9,999. Several premium handsets will be up for grabs in lucrative exchange offers as well. Promotions on the Amazon website suggest that SBI Credit Card holders will be eligible for conditional 10 percent instant discounts on credit card and EMI transactions.

Following are some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 10,000 you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

