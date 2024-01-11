Technology News

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will overlap with Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, which starts on January 14.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2024 16:34 IST
Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 13C (pictured) was launched in India in December 2023

Highlights
  • Amazon will offer a range of smartphones at discounted rates
  • Users will able to access additional bank offers and discounts
  • Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is scheduled to start on January 13. A wide range of items will be offered at discounted prices during the sale. Several electronic products, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more will be listed with lucrative price cuts. Customers will be able to access additional bank offers and discounts over the sale discounts. Amazon has confirmed that the sale will start at 12pm IST on January 13 for all users in India. Amazon Prime users will get early access starting at 12am IST on the same day. Notably, the competing online shopping platform, Flipkart, will start its Republic Day Sale of the year on January 14.

During the sale, among additional offers and discounts, customers will be able to access a no-cost EMI option on select eligible products starting at Rs. 1,499 per month. There will also be several offers extended that will allow people to upgrade to smartphones with 5G connectivity support priced as low as Rs. 9,999. Several premium handsets will be up for grabs in lucrative exchange offers as well. Promotions on the Amazon website suggest that SBI Credit Card holders will be eligible for conditional 10 percent instant discounts on credit card and EMI transactions.

Following are some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 10,000 you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Lava Blaze 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 9,999
Lava Blaze 2 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 10,000
Oppo A18 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,499
Redmi 13C Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999
Redmi 12C Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,999
Tecno Spark Go 2024 Rs. 7,499 Rs. 6,029
Poco C55 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 6,499
Itel A60s Rs. 8,499 Rs. 5,399
Redmi A2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,299

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Capable performance unit
  • 90Hz display
  • Supports multiple 5G bands
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Average-quality rear cameras
  • Display resolution could have been higher
Read detailed Lava Blaze 5G review
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Oppo A18

Oppo A18

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Lava Blaze 5G, Lava Blaze 2 5G, Oppo A18, Realme Narzo N55, Redmi 13C, Redmi 12C, Tecno Spark Go 2024, Poco C55, Redmi A2, Lava, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Tecno, Itel, Poco, Itel A60s
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Emerging Markets, Central Bank's Stand Remains Unchanged: RBI Governor

Related Stories

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs. 898
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  4. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  6. Infinix Showcases Three New Technologies at CES 2024
  7. Rabbit's New R1 Debuts as Pocket-Sized AI Assistant With 360-Degree Camera
  8. Amazfit Helio Ring With EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Screens May Offer Improved Touch Response
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Emerging Markets, Central Bank's Stand Remains Unchanged: RBI Governor
  2. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  4. Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024
  5. Rabbit R1 AI-Powered Pocket Assistant With 360-Degree Rotating Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Offer Display With Improved Touch Response
  7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications
  8. Jio Launches New Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 898
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Features, Colour Option Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. Crypto Price Today: Profits Take Over Crypto Charts as 11 BTC ETFs Bag Historic Approval in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »