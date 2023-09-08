Oppo is likely to launch a new A-series smartphone in China soon. The purported Oppo A2 Pro has been tipped to debut next week. Meanwhile, the specifications of the handset have also been leaked via Weibo. The handset is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, Oppo is yet to confirm any details officially. Recently, Oppo launched the Oppo A38 in India priced under Rs. 15,000.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications as well as the expected launch date of the Oppo A2 Pro smartphone on Weibo. The handset is tipped to launch on September 15. As per the tipster, the smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. It is likely to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the purported Oppo A2 Pro is also said to pack up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone's renders have also been teased suggesting a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular camera island alongside an LED flash. The phone is seen in a Black colour option.

Earlier today, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Oppo A38 in India priced at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. The phone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

For optics, the Oppo A38 comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it houses a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset is being offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options.

