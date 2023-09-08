Technology News

Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date, Specifications Tipped; Could Sport 120Hz OLED Display

Oppo A2 Pro launch date is yet to be announced by the company.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 17:04 IST
Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date, Specifications Tipped; Could Sport 120Hz OLED Display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A38 (pictured) launched in India priced under Rs. 15,000

Highlights
  • Oppo A2 Pro is tipped to debut on September 15
  • The purported handset from Oppo could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display
  • The Oppo A2 Pro is likely to pack 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Oppo is likely to launch a new A-series smartphone in China soon. The purported Oppo A2 Pro has been tipped to debut next week. Meanwhile, the specifications of the handset have also been leaked via Weibo. The handset is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, Oppo is yet to confirm any details officially. Recently, Oppo launched the Oppo A38 in India priced under Rs. 15,000.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications as well as the expected launch date of the Oppo A2 Pro smartphone on Weibo. The handset is tipped to launch on September 15. As per the tipster, the smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. It is likely to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the purported Oppo A2 Pro is also said to pack up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone's renders have also been teased suggesting a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular camera island alongside an LED flash. The phone is seen in a Black colour option.

Earlier today, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Oppo A38 in India priced at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. The phone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

For optics, the Oppo A38 comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it houses a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset is being offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A2 Pro specifications, Oppo A2 Pro launch, Oppo A2 Pro, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Balance Check: How to Check Your Prepaid Balance, Remaining Data and Validity
Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date, Specifications Tipped; Could Sport 120Hz OLED Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Gets New Colour Option in India: See Here
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  7. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  8. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
  9. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  10. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Partners With Nvidia to Develop AI Language Models, Generative Apps
  2. Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date, Specifications Tipped; Could Sport 120Hz OLED Display
  3. Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third-Party Cookies
  4. Nintendo Reportedly Demoed Switch 2 to Select Developers at Gamescom
  5. Reliance Said to Be Exploring Foray Into Chip Manufacturing; in Talks With Potential Partners
  6. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  7. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  8. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  9. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.