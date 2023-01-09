Technology News
Oppo A56s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched; Price, Specifications

Oppo A56s 5G pricing starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,322).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2023 18:00 IST
Oppo A56s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched; Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo/ JD.com

Oppo A56s 5G features an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls

Highlights
  • Oppo A56s 5G phone sports a 6.56-inch LCD display
  • The handset runs on ColorOS based on Android 12
  • Oppo A56s 5G packs a dual-rear camera setup

Oppo A56s 5G was launched in China as the company's latest model in its A series portfolio. The latest offering from Oppo seems to be an upgraded version of Oppo A56 5G that was launched in October 2021. The new Oppo A56s sports a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC whereas its predecessor ran on a Dimensity 700 SoC. However, some of the features on the new Oppo A56s seem to be similar to the older model. The phone ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-Megapixel main rear camera.

Oppo A56s 5G price, availability

Oppo A56s 5G price has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,322) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,748 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, and Blue colour options. The Oppo A56s 5G is currently available for sale in China via JD.com. Availability and pricing of the Oppo A56s 5G in other markets, including India, are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Oppo A56 5G was launched in 2021 at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model.

Oppo A56s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A56s 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS UI on top. The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB ofUFS 2.2 storage. It packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a portrait lens, and a dual-LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A56s 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options available on the Oppo A56s 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset offers support for face unlocking and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A56s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo A56s 5G, Oppo A56s 5G specifications, Oppo A56s 5G price, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Government Issues Quality Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, Digital TV Receivers, More
Oppo A56s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched; Price, Specifications
