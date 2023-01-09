Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been reportedly making the rounds at various certification sites. A reliable tipster has now revealed an alleged design of this Oppo handset. In addition, a 4G variant is believed to be also in the works with a slightly altered look. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with high-speed LPDDR4x RAM. Furthermore, it is believed that Oppo might rebadge the Reno 8T 5G in India as the Oppo F23 Pro.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) claims in a recent report that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G may get a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. Under the hood, it is likely to carry a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It may also get LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, this Oppo smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera. There may also be dual 2-megapixel secondary sensors on the back. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G may have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Yadav suggests that Oppo might launch this smartphone in India as the Oppo F23 Pro. In addition, tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz) has leaked the supposed design of this handset. It appears to sport a curved display with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot.

On the other hand, the 4G variant is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. However, both of these Oppo smartphones are expected to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo Reno 8T 4G may either carry the Oppo F22 or the Oppo F23 moniker in India. Its leaked design renders showcase it with a flat screen, thick chin, and hole-punch slot in the top left corner. The 4G variant is tipped to sport a faux leather back as well.

Oppo's Reno 8T 5G and 4G models are expected to arrive in global markets by the end of January. Meanwhile, the Oppo F23 Pro and Oppo F22/ F23 may debut in India in February.

