Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to launch in India as the Oppo F23 Pro.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2023 11:18 IST
Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Paras Guglani

Oppo Reno 8T 5G could sport a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G may get a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • These smartphones are expected to run on Android 13
  • The Oppo Reno 8T 4G could be called Oppo F22/ F23 in India

Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been reportedly making the rounds at various certification sites. A reliable tipster has now revealed an alleged design of this Oppo handset. In addition, a 4G variant is believed to be also in the works with a slightly altered look. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with high-speed LPDDR4x RAM. Furthermore, it is believed that Oppo might rebadge the Reno 8T 5G in India as the Oppo F23 Pro.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) claims in a recent report that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G may get a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. Under the hood, it is likely to carry a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It may also get LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, this Oppo smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera. There may also be dual 2-megapixel secondary sensors on the back. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G may have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Yadav suggests that Oppo might launch this smartphone in India as the Oppo F23 Pro. In addition, tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz) has leaked the supposed design of this handset. It appears to sport a curved display with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot.

On the other hand, the 4G variant is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. However, both of these Oppo smartphones are expected to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo Reno 8T 4G may either carry the Oppo F22 or the Oppo F23 moniker in India. Its leaked design renders showcase it with a flat screen, thick chin, and hole-punch slot in the top left corner. The 4G variant is tipped to sport a faux leather back as well.

Oppo's Reno 8T 5G and 4G models are expected to arrive in global markets by the end of January. Meanwhile, the Oppo F23 Pro and Oppo F22/ F23 may debut in India in February.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 8T 4G, Oppo Reno 8T 4G specifications, Oppo F23 Pro, Oppo F23, Oppo F22
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Wants Tesla Shareholder Lawsuit Moved to Texas, Claims He Can't Get Fair Trial in California
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance
Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. [Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed
  4. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  6. Samsung May Launch New Galaxy A Series Phones in India on This Date
  7. How WhatsApp Could Soon Let You 'Keep' Disappearing Chats
  8. BTC Breaks $17,000 Mark, Cardano and Solana Reel-In Big Profits
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Tipped for February 1
#Latest Stories
  1. US Public Schools Blame Big Tech Firms for Social Media Harm, Mental Health Crisis in Lawsuit: All Details
  2. CES 2023: How Companies Are Bringing Smelling and Touching to the Metaverse
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Save Disappearing Chats as 'Kept Messages': Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Elon Musk Wants Tesla Shareholder Lawsuit Moved to Texas, Claims He Can't Get Fair Trial in California
  6. BTC Breaks $17,000 Mark, Cardano and Solana Reel-In Big Profits
  7. Renault Said to Be Considering Making Mass-Market EV Version of Hatchback Car for India by 2024
  8. Twitter Said to Make Deeper Cuts Into Teams Handling Global Content Moderation and Misinformation
  9. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report
  10. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.