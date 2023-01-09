Technology News

Government Issues Quality Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, Digital TV Receivers, More

The consumer affairs ministry said that new standards would enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 January 2023 17:32 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ denvit

The government said standardisation would facilitate reduction in number of chargers per consumer

  • TV viewers in the country currently need to purchase set-top box
  • New standard requires USB Type-C port in mobiles, laptops
  • Standards said to make surveillance systems more secure, cost effective

The government on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come out with quality standards for three electronic devices -- digital television receivers, USB Type-C charger, and Video Surveillance Systems(VSS).

The first is Indian standard IS 18112:2022 specification for digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners, the consumer affairs ministry said.

"TVs manufactured as per this Indian standard would enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with LNB mounted on a suitable place, at roof top/side wall of a building," it said.

This would facilitate transmission of knowledge about government initiatives, schemes, educational content of Doordarshan and repository of Indian culture programmes to reach and benefit wide segment of population in the country at large, it said in a statement.

At present, TV viewers in the country need to purchase set-top box for viewing various paid and free channels. The viewer is required to use set top box even for the reception of free to air channels (non-encrypted) transmitted by Doordarshan.

Now, Doordarshan is in the process of phasing out Analog transmission. Free-to-air channels will continue to be broadcast using digital satellite transmission by Doordarshan.

"To enable the reception of these free-to-air channels without use of set top box, there is a need for television receivers with in-built suitable satellite tuner," the ministry added.

The second standard published is Indian Standard (IS/IEC 62680-1-3:2022) for USB Type-C receptacles, plug and cables, adopting the existing global standard IEC 62680-1- 3:2022.

This standard provides requirements for USB Type-C port, plug and cables for use in various electronic devices like mobile phone, laptop, notebook etc, providing common charging solutions for smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country.

This would facilitate reduction in number of chargers per consumer as consumers will no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device and would help in achieving the Centre's mission to reduce e-waste and move towards sustainable development, it added.

At present, consumers have to keep different chargers for various electronic devices they possess which leads to extra expenditure, increase in e-waste and a lot of inconvenience. Countries worldwide are working to address these issues.

The third standard published is IS 16910 series of Indian standard for "Video Surveillance Systems (VSS)", adopting International Standard IEC 62676 series.

The standard provides a detailed outline of all the aspects of a video surveillance system such as requirements for its components like camera devices, interfaces, system requirements and tests to ascertain the image quality of the camera devices and also speciﬁes guidelines on eﬃcient installation of the system.

Considering the constantly evolving technology in the security industry and the abundant options of VSS to choose from, it has become cumbersome for the common person, be it the installers/ specifiers/ users, to pick the right set of VSS that exactly ﬁts his or her intended use.

According to the ministry, this series of standards would assist customers, installers and users in establishing their requirements, determining the appropriate equipment required for their intended application, and also provide means of evaluating objectively the performance of the VSS.

This will also help in making the surveillance system more secure, robust and cost effective.

VSS is an essential security component that is used almost everywhere to capture any unwanted activity. Due to the multitude of video cameras oﬀered for sale in the marketplace, and the seemingly inﬁnite variety of camera features and options available, eﬀorts to procure the right video surveillance system that produce images of suitable quality for the intended use have become confusing and technically challenging.

Also, the owners or installers do not have a clear idea of the purpose of each video surveillance system and the level of details needed to achieve that purpose, the ministry added.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: BIS, Digital Television Receiver, Video Surveillance, USB Type C
