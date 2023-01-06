Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped, Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped, Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

New leak suggests that the Oppo A78 5G could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 16:48 IST
Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped, Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A78 5G is said to succeed the A77 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 5G is said feature a 6.6-inch screen
  • The handset could be priced in the Rs. 18,500 to Rs. 19,000 range
  • The Oppo A77 4G launched in India in August

Oppo is gearing up to launch their next phone in the Oppo A series. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly set to reveal Oppo A78 5G this month in India. The upcoming handset could make its debut in India on January 14, according to a report. Along with the launch timeline, the report also dives into the phone's expected price and specifications. The Oppo A78 5G is said to succeed the Oppo A77 5G that launched in Thailand last year in June.

According to a report in Appuals, the Oppo A78 5G is just over a week away from its India launch. Besides the reported January 14 launch date, the report also provides insights into the phone's specifications, design, and pricing.

A leaked image of the purported Oppo handset on the website hints that the device could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Oppo A78 5G is also tipped to feature a 6.6-inch screen while carrying 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The image also suggests that the Oppo A78 5G could sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and another 2-megapixel secondary lens. The handset is said to have an 8-megapixel front camera as well. Additionally, it could come with a 5,000mAh battery. According to the report, the device could run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 out-of-the box.

The report also tips that the Oppo A78 5G base variant could be priced in the Rs. 18,500 to Rs. 19,000 range. Oppo has, however, not yet confirmed any details for the handset, neither have they revealed an official launch date or price.

Oppo launched the A77 5G last year in June, but the phone didn't make its way to the Indian market. The Oppo A77 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The company, however, did launch the 4G variant of the handset here in August. The Oppo A77 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A78 5G, Oppo A77 5G, Oppo A77 4G
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
What is Wash Trading? Mark Cuban Predicts It Will ‘Implode’ Crypto Sector
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped, Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Unveils Laptop-Like ThinkPhone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details
  2. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  3. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  4. Android Auto App With Material You Design Is Here: All Details
  5. Black Panther 2 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  6. All 3 Hitman Games Are Getting Fused Into Hitman World of Assassination
  7. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  9. Xbox Series X Selling at 10 Percent Discount on Flipkart
  10. CES 2023: Excitable Robotic Dog, Calming Pillows, More Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Bags 3C Certifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report
  2. Poco X5 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition
  3. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Areas in Rohtak, Hissar: All Details
  4. Apple Books Digital Narration Announced, Will Let Indie Authors, Small Publishers Create Audiobooks
  5. Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped, Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  6. What is Wash Trading? Mark Cuban Predicts It Will ‘Implode’ Crypto Sector
  7. Robotic Dog With Personality Traits, Smart Strollers, Calming Pillows and More Unveiled at CES 2023
  8. Aisle’s Jalebi Dating App With Selfie Verification, Audio Prompts Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Xbox Series X Selling at 10 Percent Discount on Flipkart at Rs. 49,900
  10. CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme Unveiled With 14.5-Inch 3K OLED Display, Lenovo Smart Paper Also Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.