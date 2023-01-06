Oppo is gearing up to launch their next phone in the Oppo A series. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly set to reveal Oppo A78 5G this month in India. The upcoming handset could make its debut in India on January 14, according to a report. Along with the launch timeline, the report also dives into the phone's expected price and specifications. The Oppo A78 5G is said to succeed the Oppo A77 5G that launched in Thailand last year in June.

According to a report in Appuals, the Oppo A78 5G is just over a week away from its India launch. Besides the reported January 14 launch date, the report also provides insights into the phone's specifications, design, and pricing.

A leaked image of the purported Oppo handset on the website hints that the device could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Oppo A78 5G is also tipped to feature a 6.6-inch screen while carrying 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The image also suggests that the Oppo A78 5G could sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and another 2-megapixel secondary lens. The handset is said to have an 8-megapixel front camera as well. Additionally, it could come with a 5,000mAh battery. According to the report, the device could run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 out-of-the box.

The report also tips that the Oppo A78 5G base variant could be priced in the Rs. 18,500 to Rs. 19,000 range. Oppo has, however, not yet confirmed any details for the handset, neither have they revealed an official launch date or price.

Oppo launched the A77 5G last year in June, but the phone didn't make its way to the Indian market. The Oppo A77 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The company, however, did launch the 4G variant of the handset here in August. The Oppo A77 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

