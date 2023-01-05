Technology News

Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Stable Update Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023

Oppo ColorOS 13 will come with improved system speed, stability, battery life, and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2023 17:37 IST
Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Stable Update Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo ColorOS 13 stable update rollout will be done in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Oppo is rolling out ColorOS 13 update for Find X5, Reno8 series
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 will get ColorOS 13 update from January 13
  • ColorOS 13 will bring aquamorphic design theme colors

Oppo has announced the timeline for the global rollout of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update for Q1 2023. The Chinese smartphone company will be offering the latest OS update to smartphones including the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2 League of Legends Edition, and others. The company is currently rolling out the latest OS update for as many as 28 phones including four generations of Reno series – Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, and even Reno 5. The Android 13-based ColorOS 13 updates will be rolled out in a phased manner.

According to the details shared by the official Twitter handle of ColorOS, the timeline has been released for the stable as well as beta ColorOS 13 update rollout in Q1 2023. Meanwhile, 28 of the Oppo phones have already started to receive the stable version of ColorOS 13. The list includes four generations of Reno series - Reno 8, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6, Reno 5, as well as Find X5 series, Find X3 series, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, and the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will get the ColorOS 13 update from January 13. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo F21s Pro in India will get the latest OS update from January 14.

Apart from these, the Oppo Reno 5F and F19 Pro will get the beta version of ColorOS 13 in February 2023. The company will start accepting applications for beta testers for these phones from January 11. Users can apply for ColorOS 13 beta update in their phone's Settings by clicking on ​ About device > Tap the top of the page > Tap icon on the top right> Trial versions > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The ColorOS 13 update is based on Android 13 and will come with aquamorphic design theme colors, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, and other features.

Oppo recently announced to offer four years of its ColorOS updates for selected phones slated to arrive in 2023. The Chinese smartphone company will also bring five years of security updates to those phones. While the company hasn't revealed the names of the smartphone models receiving additional OS updates, it is speculated to be offered to only flagship phones. 

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled 80W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Main camera lacks OIS
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Vibrant 90Hz AMOLED screen
  • Rapid charging, good battery life
  • Good overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Bad
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Spammy stock apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 6 review
Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 5

Oppo Reno 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, Android 13, ColorOS 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
CES 2023: Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Aorus 15X Gaming Laptops Updated With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-Series CPU
Cryptosat, SpaceX Push Out Satellite ‘Crypto2’ into Earth’s Orbit: Details
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Stable Update Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  4. Motorola ThinkPhone to Be Unveiled at CES 2023, Design Teased
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  6. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  7. Black Panther 2 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  8. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  10. Fitbit Versa 4 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop
  2. Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Stable Update Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023
  3. CES 2023: Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Aorus 15X Gaming Laptops Updated With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-Series CPU
  4. Hitman 3 Getting Rebranded as World of Assassination, Will Fuse Entire Trilogy Into One Package
  5. Cryptosat, SpaceX Push Out Satellite ‘Crypto2’ into Earth’s Orbit: Details
  6. Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details
  7. Binance's Deal to Acquire Bankrupt Voyager Digital Faces US SEC Objection: All Details
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Faster Memory, 3nm A18 Bionic SoC: All Details
  9. Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network
  10. Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.