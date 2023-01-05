Oppo has announced the timeline for the global rollout of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update for Q1 2023. The Chinese smartphone company will be offering the latest OS update to smartphones including the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2 League of Legends Edition, and others. The company is currently rolling out the latest OS update for as many as 28 phones including four generations of Reno series – Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, and even Reno 5. The Android 13-based ColorOS 13 updates will be rolled out in a phased manner.

According to the details shared by the official Twitter handle of ColorOS, the timeline has been released for the stable as well as beta ColorOS 13 update rollout in Q1 2023. Meanwhile, 28 of the Oppo phones have already started to receive the stable version of ColorOS 13. The list includes four generations of Reno series - Reno 8, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6, Reno 5, as well as Find X5 series, Find X3 series, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, and the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will get the ColorOS 13 update from January 13. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo F21s Pro in India will get the latest OS update from January 14.

Apart from these, the Oppo Reno 5F and F19 Pro will get the beta version of ColorOS 13 in February 2023. The company will start accepting applications for beta testers for these phones from January 11. Users can apply for ColorOS 13 beta update in their phone's Settings by clicking on ​ About device > Tap the top of the page > Tap icon on the top right> Trial versions > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The ColorOS 13 update is based on Android 13 and will come with aquamorphic design theme colors, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, and other features.

Oppo recently announced to offer four years of its ColorOS updates for selected phones slated to arrive in 2023. The Chinese smartphone company will also bring five years of security updates to those phones. While the company hasn't revealed the names of the smartphone models receiving additional OS updates, it is speculated to be offered to only flagship phones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.