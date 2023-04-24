Technology News

Oppo A98 5G Render, Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC

Oppo A98 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Appuals.com

Oppo A98 5G is shown with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Oppo A98 5G could run on Android 13 based ColorOS 13
  • Oppo has not confirmed the development of the Oppo A98 5G yet
  • It is expected to carry triple rear cameras

Oppo A98 5G has been part of leaks and rumours for quite a few months now. Now, alleged render and specifications of the Oppo smartphone have surfaced online. It is shown with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear. The Oppo A98 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has leaked the render and specifications of Oppo A98 5G. The render showcases the handset's front design and it is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera. It seems to have power and volume buttons on the left spine.

As per the leak, the Oppo A98 5G will run on Android 13 based ColorOS 13 and feature a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 391ppi pixel density. It is said to come with Panda Glass protection. As mentioned, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage. The onboard storage could support expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Oppo A98 5G is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is expected to have an IPX4 rating for water resistance as well.

Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C port. Oppo is expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A98 5G with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said to measure 165.6x76.1x8.2mm in dimension and 192 grams in weight.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
