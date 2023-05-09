Technology News

Oppo A98 5G Launch Confirmed, Specifications Listed on Company Website

Oppo A98 5G is confirmed to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2023 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A98 5G is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Oppo has started accepting pre-orders for the Oppo A98 5G
  • The listing suggests black and blue colour options for the Oppo A98 5G
  • It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Oppo A98 5G will be unveiled in Malaysia soon. The Chinese smartphone vendor has announced the arrival of a new A-series smartphone through its social media channel. Ahead of an official launch, the A-series smartphone has been listed on the company's official website revealing key specifications. The Oppo A98 5G is teased to come with 67W SuperVOOC charging support and a 64-megapixel rear camera unit. The display of the handset is rated to deliver 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A98 5G is confirmed to carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Oppo, via its official Twitter handle, has confirmed the arrival of the new Oppo A98 5G in Malaysia. The company has listed the handset on its Malaysian website revealing its specifications. It has also started accepting pre-orders for the phone. However, the exact launch date and pricing details of the smartphone are not known yet.

The Oppo A98 5G is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor. It is confirmed to carry an AI-backed triple rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 40x microlens camera magnification. The upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The listing suggests black and blue colour options for the Oppo A98 5G. It is confirmed to be powered by an unnamed Snapdragon SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage.

As per a recent leak, the Oppo A98 5G will run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and feature a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo A98 5G, Oppo, Oppo A98 5G Specifications
