Oppo A1 5G launched in China on Wednesday and it is available for purchase in a single storage configuration variant. The phone was recently spotted on certification sites like Geekbench, TENNA, and China Telecom, suggesting its impending launch. The A1 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company is also reportedly working on a 300W SuperVOOC wired fast charging system paired with a 4,450mAh battery (4,600mAh battery typical), which is expected to launch within the year.

Oppo A1 5G price

Available for purchase in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Oppo A1 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800). The company has not yet confirmed plans for the model's global or Indian variant.

The handset is offered in Caberia Orange, Ocean Blue, and Sandstone Black colour options. The Caberia Orange variant comes with a small lychee-patterned leather back panel and textured car stitching. The phone is up for pre-order on Oppo's website.

Oppo A1 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo A1 5G features a 6.71-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080) LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a pixel density of 391 ppi. The display also offers a peak local brightness of 680 nits.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the Oppo A1 5G also comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A1 5G device includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash panel. The lenses are housed in two vertically aligned circular modules on the top-left of the back panel. The 8-megapixel front camera lens is placed inside a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Oppo A1 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also offers 5G, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, and BeiDou connectivity. The handset weighs up to 193 grams and measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm with up to 8.25mm thickness.

