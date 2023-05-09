Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo F23 5G. The company has teased the design of the upcoming handset as well as its key specifications. It is set to debut in a Bold Gold colour shade, while details about other colour options are yet to be revealed. The Chinese tech giant has shared that the upcoming phone will feature a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC charging support, and a triple rear camera setup.

A teaser poster of the Oppo F23 5G has gone live on the official Oppo India store revealing key details of the phone. It is also confirmed to launch on May 15 with the pre-order will begin the same day at 12:00. The company has also teased the design of the smartphone. The upcoming Oppo F23 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular modules. There will also be an LED flash on the back.

The phone has been teased in a Bold Gold colour shade. On the front, the Oppo F23 5G will have a punch-hole cutout housing a selfie camera.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed that the Oppo F23 5G will come with a 120Hz display. It will pack 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with a RAM expansion feature. The upcoming smartphone will ship with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For battery, it will feature a 5,000mAh cell along with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon SoC.

Previously, the Oppo F23 5G's display specifications were leaked by a reliable tipster. The phone has been tipped to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080) display and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is likely to run Android 13 out of the box and come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.