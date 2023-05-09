Technology News

Oppo F23 5G India Launch Scheduled for May 15; Design and Specifications Teased

Oppo F23 5G has been teased in a Bold Gold colour option.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2023 19:43 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo F23 5G will be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo F23 5G pre-orders to begin on May 15
  • The smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The Oppo F23 5G will ship with a 64-megapixel rear camera

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo F23 5G. The company has teased the design of the upcoming handset as well as its key specifications. It is set to debut in a Bold Gold colour shade, while details about other colour options are yet to be revealed. The Chinese tech giant has shared that the upcoming phone will feature a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC charging support, and a triple rear camera setup.

A teaser poster of the Oppo F23 5G has gone live on the official Oppo India store revealing key details of the phone. It is also confirmed to launch on May 15 with the pre-order will begin the same day at 12:00. The company has also teased the design of the smartphone. The upcoming Oppo F23 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular modules. There will also be an LED flash on the back.

The phone has been teased in a Bold Gold colour shade. On the front, the Oppo F23 5G will have a punch-hole cutout housing a selfie camera.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed that the Oppo F23 5G will come with a 120Hz display. It will pack 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with a RAM expansion feature. The upcoming smartphone will ship with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For battery, it will feature a 5,000mAh cell along with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon SoC.

Previously, the Oppo F23 5G's display specifications were leaked by a reliable tipster. The phone has been tipped to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080) display and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is likely to run Android 13 out of the box and come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option.
