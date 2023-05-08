Technology News

Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details

Oppo F23 5G price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 28,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2023 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21 Pro 5G (pictured) launched in India in April 2022

Highlights
  • Oppo F23 5G is likely to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone is likely to be offered in Cool Black and Bold Gold colour
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Oppo F23 5G is expected to launch in India soon. According to previous reports, the phone will likely be released alongside the Oppo F23 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphones are expected to succeed the F21 Pro series that was launched in the country last year, followed by the release of the F21s Pro series of smartphones. Oppo F23 5G price and specifications have now surfaced online, while two tipsters have also leaked the launch date of the handset in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) shared the specifications and colour options of the upcoming Oppo F23 5G smartphone. Meanwhile, Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24) also suggested specifications that align with some of Sharma's claims, along with design renders. The Oppo F23 5G is expected to launch in India on May 15. The Oppo F23 Pro 5G could also reportedly be launched on the same date.

According to the details leaked by the tipsters, the Oppo F23 5G smartphone will launch in India in Cool Black and Bold Gold colour options. It is suggested that the phone will be priced at Rs. 28,999 in India for an 8GB + 256GB variant. It is unclear if the model will be available in other storage options. However, the phone is also expected to offer 5GB of virtual RAM and 1TB of expandable memory.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Oppo F23 5G is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 695 chipset that powered the Oppo F21 Pro 5G handset. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit of the Oppo F23 5G is expected to include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 32-megapixel front camera is likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo F23 5G is likely to come equipped with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger. The body of the handset is likely to be in size 16.6cm x 7.6cm x 0.8cm and weigh 192 grams. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
