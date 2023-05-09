Poco F5 Pro 5G was launched globally on Tuesday alongside the Poco F5 5G. The new Poco phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision technology. The Poco F5 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W wired Turbocharging and 30W wireless charging.

Poco F5 Pro 5G price

The Poco F5 Pro 5G price starts at $449 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,000), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM +512GB storage costs $549 (roughly Rs. 45,000). All three variants will be available under an early bird offer at $429, $449, and $499 starting today in the US. It is offered in Black and White colour options.

Details about the India launch of the Poco F5 Pro 5G are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the Poco F5 5G has been unveiled in the country at a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Poco F5 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco F5 Pro 5G features similar SIM, software, and display specifications as the Poco F5 5G. The dual (SIM) Poco F5 Pro 5G comes with Android 13 based on MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+( 1,440x3,200 pixels) Flow AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400nits. The display has a pixel density of 526ppi as well. It has an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with Adreno GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Poco F5 Pro 5G also has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

The handset is packed with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Poco F5 5G, as are the sensors. The Poco F5 Pro 5G includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Coming to the battery, the Poco F5 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,160mAh cell with support for 67W wired Turbo fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It measures 162.78x 75.44x 8.59mm in size and weighs 204 grams.

