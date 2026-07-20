Oppo and OnePlus could leave India out of the launch plans for two of their next flagship smartphones, according to a new tip. The latest claim suggests the OnePlus 16 and Oppo Find X10 Ultra may not arrive in the country, while another Oppo flagship could still make its way to Indian buyers. The report also shares several expected hardware details for the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. However, neither company has confirmed these claims, so they should be treated with caution.

OnePlus 16 Could Skip India, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Tipped for 2027

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the OnePlus 16 and the Oppo Find X10 Ultra are now almost certain to miss an India launch. The tipster also claims that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might serve as the company's flagship offering in India in 2027.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 2K flat LTPO OLED display with a high refresh rate. It may also sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 1/1.3-inch sensor. The rear camera unit could further include a 200-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation and telemacro support, along with a 50-megapixel multispectral sensor.

The handset is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. It could pack a battery with a capacity ranging between 8,000mAh and 9,000mAh. Other tipped features include an IP69 rating, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Snap Key.

The latest claim follows earlier reports that suggested OnePlus would reduce its presence outside China. The company later clarified that it would discontinue new product launches in North America and Europe while continuing its operations in India.

If the latest leak proves accurate, India may not be among the launch markets for the OnePlus 16 either. Oppo and OnePlus have not announced the regional availability of the OnePlus 16, Oppo Find X10 Ultra, or Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, and the report remains unconfirmed.

Earlier leaks indicate that the OnePlus 16 could debut in China in the fourth quarter of 2026 as the successor to the OnePlus 15. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process, a 185Hz display, a battery with a capacity of around 9,000mAh, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, previous reports suggest that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra could feature two telephoto cameras. The handset is tipped to include a 50-megapixel periscope camera with 10x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. It has also been linked to a square front camera sensor.