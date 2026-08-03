Oppo Find X10 Ultra could arrive with camera upgrades and a premium price tag, according to a fresh leak from China. The latest information suggests the handset is still in active testing, despite earlier speculation that Oppo might not release another Ultra-branded flagship. The leak also points to improvements in the phone's imaging hardware, while previous reports have hinted at changes to its processor, display and battery ahead of its expected launch.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Could Debut With Upgraded Cameras, Premium Pricing

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that Oppo is currently testing a version of the Find X10 Ultra with a 200-megapixel LOFIC large-sensor main camera. The same prototype is also said to include a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with an upgraded image stabilisation system.

The tipster further claims that Oppo is targeting the CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) price segment for the smartphone. If that information proves accurate, the Find X10 Ultra would sit in the same premium price bracket as the Oppo Find N6 foldable, which has a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000).

The latest leak follows an earlier report, which suggested that Oppo may retain a dual periscope telephoto arrangement on the Find X10 Ultra. The prototype is likely to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope super telephoto camera with an approximately 1/1.95-inch sensor. The smaller telephoto unit is expected to offer up to 10x optical zoom. The handset could also feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Separately, earlier leaks have suggested that the Find X10 Ultra may use a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO BOE display with symmetrical ultra-narrow bezels and support for the BT.2020 colour gamut. The phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could pack an approximately 8,500mAh battery.

Oppo has yet to confirm when the Find X10 Ultra will debut. However, reports indicate that it is unlikely to launch alongside the Find X10, Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max, which are expected to be introduced in China in September.