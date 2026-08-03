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Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera Upgrade, Premium Price Tag

Oppo may also retain a dual periscope telephoto arrangement on the Find X10 Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 14:55 IST
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera Upgrade, Premium Price Tag

Oppo Find X10 Ultra is expected to succeed the Find X9 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo is testing a new 200-megapixel LOFIC main camera
  • The telephoto camera may get upgraded image stabilisation
  • The Find X10 Ultra may feature a 6.89-inch LTPO display
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Oppo Find X10 Ultra could arrive with camera upgrades and a premium price tag, according to a fresh leak from China. The latest information suggests the handset is still in active testing, despite earlier speculation that Oppo might not release another Ultra-branded flagship. The leak also points to improvements in the phone's imaging hardware, while previous reports have hinted at changes to its processor, display and battery ahead of its expected launch.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Could Debut With Upgraded Cameras, Premium Pricing

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that Oppo is currently testing a version of the Find X10 Ultra with a 200-megapixel LOFIC large-sensor main camera. The same prototype is also said to include a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with an upgraded image stabilisation system.

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The tipster further claims that Oppo is targeting the CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) price segment for the smartphone. If that information proves accurate, the Find X10 Ultra would sit in the same premium price bracket as the Oppo Find N6 foldable, which has a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000).

The latest leak follows an earlier report, which suggested that Oppo may retain a dual periscope telephoto arrangement on the Find X10 Ultra. The prototype is likely to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope super telephoto camera with an approximately 1/1.95-inch sensor. The smaller telephoto unit is expected to offer up to 10x optical zoom. The handset could also feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Separately, earlier leaks have suggested that the Find X10 Ultra may use a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO BOE display with symmetrical ultra-narrow bezels and support for the BT.2020 colour gamut. The phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could pack an approximately 8,500mAh battery.

Oppo has yet to confirm when the Find X10 Ultra will debut. However, reports indicate that it is unlikely to launch alongside the Find X10, Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max, which are expected to be introduced in China in September.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find N6
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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