Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Display Details Revealed in New Leak

Panels of Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max are said to feature narrow bezels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 14:03 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Display Details Revealed in New Leak

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra could feature identical displays
  • They could pack LTPO displays with 2K resolution
  • Oppo Find X10 Ultra could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip
Advertisement

Oppo's much-awaited Find X10 series is likely to land later this year, and the lineup could include the Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max models. While the company has yet to confirm any details, rumours have continued to appear online about the possible hardware specifications of the upcoming flagship phones. A new leak reveals the display details of the Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max. The handsets are tipped to feature 2K LTPO OLED displays, and the Ultra model could sport the biggest display.

First Details About Display of Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Emerged

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo disclosed details about two upcoming flagship phones. The post does not include their names, but the comments and previous leaks do suggest that the tipster is talking about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max.

As per the leak, the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max feature 6.89-inch LTPO displays with 2K resolution. The Find X9 Ultra, for comparison, has a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The panels of Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max are said to feature narrow bezels and coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The displays are said to be made with a new generation of luminescent material. The tipster claims that BOE remains the display supplier for the current engineering samples of these phones.

We have already seen many early rumours about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max recently. The former could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, while the latter could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chipset.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is speculated to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel Samsung HPC 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Based on the company's previous launch timelines, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra are likely to make their debut in China sometime in October alongside the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Unveils First Custom AI Chip ‘Jalapeño’ to Deliver Faster LLM Inference, Power Next-Gen AI
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Revealed Along With Camera Configuration

Related Stories

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Display Details Revealed in New Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Raja Shivaji, Gram Chikitsalay S2, Avatar Fire and Ash, and More
  2. LG QNED Mini LED TVs: The Case for Colour, Control and Everyday Premium Viewing
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life
  6. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With a 6.75-Inch Display: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Visits BIS Site Hinting at an Imminent India Debut
  8. The iPhone 18 Pro Might Arrive With a More Reasonable Price Hike After All
  9. Sony Says GTA 6 Will 'Play Best' on PS5, Details PS5-Specific Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Gets Listed on BIS Database
  2. Sony Starts Marketing Push for GTA 6, Says Game Will 'Play Best' on PS5
  3. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 18 Series Price Hike Said to Be Lower Than Previous Predictions, Despite Increasing Memory Costs
  5. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Revealed Along With Camera Configuration
  6. Bitcoin's Price Steadies Near $61,600 Ahead of Key US Inflation Data
  7. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Display Details Revealed in New Leak
  8. OpenAI Unveils First Custom AI Chip ‘Jalapeño’ to Deliver Faster LLM Inference, Power Next-Gen AI
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, Up to 54-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Gemini in Chrome Gets a New 'Select From Screen' Feature for Faster AI-Powered Searches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »