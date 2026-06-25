Oppo's much-awaited Find X10 series is likely to land later this year, and the lineup could include the Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max models. While the company has yet to confirm any details, rumours have continued to appear online about the possible hardware specifications of the upcoming flagship phones. A new leak reveals the display details of the Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max. The handsets are tipped to feature 2K LTPO OLED displays, and the Ultra model could sport the biggest display.

First Details About Display of Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra Emerged

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo disclosed details about two upcoming flagship phones. The post does not include their names, but the comments and previous leaks do suggest that the tipster is talking about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max.

As per the leak, the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max feature 6.89-inch LTPO displays with 2K resolution. The Find X9 Ultra, for comparison, has a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The panels of Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max are said to feature narrow bezels and coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The displays are said to be made with a new generation of luminescent material. The tipster claims that BOE remains the display supplier for the current engineering samples of these phones.

We have already seen many early rumours about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Find X10 Pro Max recently. The former could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, while the latter could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chipset.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is speculated to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel Samsung HPC 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Based on the company's previous launch timelines, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra are likely to make their debut in China sometime in October alongside the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro.

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