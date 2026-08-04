Oppo Find X9 Ultra was released in India in May this year with a quad-camera setup. Now, Oppo Find X10 Ultra is said to have entered the testing phase as a successor to the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. While the company has yet to confirm any details, a new leak has detailed the possible camera specifications of the upcoming flagship phone. Oppo is expected to use either a Samsung or OmniVision sensor for the Find X10 Ultra's 10x periscope camera.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Suggests Two Suppliers for Telephoto Sensor

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo disclosed details about the rear camera unit of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra. The handset is said to be undergoing testing with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom.

Oppo is reportedly evaluating two sensor options for the module. One prototype is tipped to include Samsung's ISOCELL GNB sensor, while the other is said to have the OmniVision OV51A sensor. Both are said to be 1/1.95-inch sensors. The 10x optical zoom sensor would be a notable telephoto camera upgrade compared to previous Find series smartphones.

The latest leak claims that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It could also include a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Besides the rear camera unit, the Find X10 Ultra is speculated to arrive with a 6.89-inch BOE-made LTPO display with 2K resolution. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The battery capacity is likely to be around 8,500mAH.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra is rumoured to cost around CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) in China. It is likely to be placed in the premium segment and could be priced similarly to the Find N6. It is likely to be launched in China in October.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was released in India in May with Hasselblad-powered cameras, a 7,050mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It costs Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It has a quad rear camera setup, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and two 50-megapixel sensors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.