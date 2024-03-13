Technology News
Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home

The Self-Help Assistant is available on both Oppo’s website and the MyOppo app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 18:43 IST
Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo said the platform’s next phase will include multilingual support and integration of IoT products

Highlights
  • Oppo’s Self-Help Assistant shows step-by-step troubleshooting options
  • The platform covers all Oppo smartphones released in the last five years
  • Self-Help Assistant also has a Simulation tab with 400+ functions
Oppo India has launched its Digital Self-Help Assistant, a new platform that allows users to fix minor issues with their smartphones independently by watching simulations or troubleshooting with given options. The smartphone maker said that the platform can be accessed both through its website and via the MyOppo app. The Self-Help Assistant portal features all the smartphones launched in the country in the last five years. The Chinese brand recently announced the handsets that will get the stable version of the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 in March.

Launching the service on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, which will be observed on March 15, the company said that the portal aligns with the Government of India's Right to Repair framework. Notably, the government launched the Right to Repair portal in 2022 with the aim of giving “consumers a chance to repair their products at an optimal cost.”

The Self-Help Assistant, which is accessible both through Oppo's website and its app, features all the Oppo smartphones in the A, F, K, Reno, and Find series launched within the last five years. To reach the Self-Help Assistant on the web, users will need to visit the company's support website and scroll down to see the option. On the app, they can visit the Support tab to access the service.

oppo selfhelp assistant1 Oppo Self-Help Assistant

Oppo's Self-Help Assistant portal
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Once on the home page of the platform, users will need to select their smartphones. After that, they will be redirected to a page with the smartphone visible in a 3D view, and two menu options of Simulations and Troubleshooting. There is also an option to check the complete specifications of the phone on the top right.

The company claims that the Simulations tab features more than 400 settings and functions — Camera, Memory, Recording, Backup, and more — which can be selected by either going through the menu or by typing the query in the search field. This opens a new window where the features and settings are explained visually in a step-by-step manner. The Troubleshooting option allows users to resolve software issues around Data, Network, and Device Support. Users will have to answer a few questions that will offer different methods to solve the issue. If the issue is not resolved, they can also add their contact number and a message for a follow-up by the company's customer support representative.

Oppo stated that the next phase of the Self-Help Assistant will add support for multiple Indian languages and integrate IoT products as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff

Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home
