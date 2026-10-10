Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its third day, and the sale event is in full swing. This year's festive sale from the e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on a variety of smartphones, like flagship models, budget phones, mid-range handsets, camera-focused phones, and models with large batteries. However, the gaming smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo are also available at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, you can also avail credit card discounts and cashback to maximise your savings this festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Smartphones

Gaming smartphones require a very specific set of technical specifications and features, like a capable chipset featuring a flagship or a high-end GPU, along with high RAM and storage capacity. If you are planning to buy a new gaming smartphone or considering upgrading your current device, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various models at discounted prices. Along with direct price cuts, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

You can consider purchasing the Redmi Turbo 5, which is available at an effective price of Rs. 35,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 54,999. The smartphone recently arrived in India as the first Turbo model from the Xiaomi sub-brand in the country. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is listed at an effective price of Rs. 72,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,09,999.

We prepared a list of the best deals on gaming smartphones that you can consider purchasing during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 till the sale event is live. However, it is worth noting that some of the deals mentioned below include additional bank offers, discounts, and cashback, reflecting the effective prices of the smartphones. You can also check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000 till you decide which gaming phone you wish to purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Handsets

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.