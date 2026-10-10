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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with select credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 17:08 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering Samsung phones at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 features a MediaTek chipset
  • You can save up to Rs. 19,000 on a new gaming smartphone
  • Amazon sale has entered its third day
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its third day, and the sale event is in full swing. This year's festive sale from the e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on a variety of smartphones, like flagship models, budget phones, mid-range handsets, camera-focused phones, and models with large batteries. However, the gaming smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo are also available at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, you can also avail credit card discounts and cashback to maximise your savings this festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Smartphones

Gaming smartphones require a very specific set of technical specifications and features, like a capable chipset featuring a flagship or a high-end GPU, along with high RAM and storage capacity. If you are planning to buy a new gaming smartphone or considering upgrading your current device, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various models at discounted prices. Along with direct price cuts, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

You can consider purchasing the Redmi Turbo 5, which is available at an effective price of Rs. 35,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 54,999. The smartphone recently arrived in India as the first Turbo model from the Xiaomi sub-brand in the country. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is listed at an effective price of Rs. 72,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,09,999.

We prepared a list of the best deals on gaming smartphones that you can consider purchasing during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 till the sale event is live. However, it is worth noting that some of the deals mentioned below include additional bank offers, discounts, and cashback, reflecting the effective prices of the smartphones. You can also check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000 till you decide which gaming phone you wish to purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Handsets

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 72,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo Power 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 20,499 Buy Now
Vivo V80 5G Rs. 1,11,999 Rs. 62,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 16 5G Rs. 66,999 Rs. 60,299 Buy Now
Vivo X300 FE Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
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Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon, Samsung, Vivo, Redmi, Realme, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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