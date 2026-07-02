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Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c will go on sale in India in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 12:43 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Oppo Reno 16 sports a 6.32-inch display
  • Oppo Reno 16 packs a 6,700mAh battery
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The Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's mid-range Reno lineup, weeks after its debut in China. The handset was unveiled alongside the new Oppo Reno 16c. Both smartphones are offered in three colourways. The standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, while the Reno 16c is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. The Reno 16 packs a 6,700mAh battery, which is the same as its Chinese counterpart. On the other hand, the Reno 16c features a 7,000mAh cell and supports 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Price in India, Availability

Oppo Reno 16 price in India starts at Rs. 61,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 67,999. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16c is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively. The company is offering an instant cashback of 10 percent with credit cards of SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks.

The new Oppo smartphones are set to go on sale in India on July 9 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India online store. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c are offered in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colourways.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Specifications, Features

Both the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c are dual SIM smartphones that ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The standard model sports a 6.32-inch (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers 460 ppi pixel density and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16c is equipped with a larger 6.57-inch (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED screen, with 397 ppi pixel density and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, offering the same peak refresh rate as the standard model.

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Unlike its Chinese counterpart, the Oppo Reno 16 has been launched in India with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16c is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with an LPDDR4x RAM and the same internal storage as the standard model. Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, both Oppo Reno 16 series phones get a similar camera system. The Oppo Reno 16 carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor and optical image stabilisation, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera with a 80mm equivalent focal length.

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However, the Oppo Reno 16c gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, instead of the 50-megapixel shooter on the Reno 16. Both smartphones are equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tech firm claims that both handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

While the Oppo Reno 16 packs a 6,700mAh battery, the Reno 16c is equipped with a 7,000mAh cell. Both handsets support 80W wired fast charging. The Oppo Reno 16 series also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. While the standard model measures 151.21×72.42×8.36mm and weighs about 193g, the Reno 16c measures 158.16×74.92×8.58mm, weighing about 197g.

OPPO Reno 16c

OPPO Reno 16c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16c, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Price in India, Oppo Reno 16c Price in India, Oppo Reno 16 India Launch, Oppo Reno 16c India Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16c Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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