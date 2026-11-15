Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular online multiplayer game in India developed and published by KRAFTON. The company recently confirmed that BGMI Air will arrive on December 10 with an initial download size of around 1GB. If you are someone who is looking for a gaming smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India to play BGMI, many capable models are available in the market now. For BGMI, the basic requirements are a strong chipset, a decent refresh rate panel, enough storage and a large battery.
Here are some of the best gaming phones you can consider in India under Rs. 20,000 for playing BGMI. You can compare their prices and key specifications.
Poco X7 5G
Poco X7 5G is one of the solid options for gaming under Rs. 20,000. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.
The Poco X7 5G has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for gaming. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also boasts a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
- Front Camera: 20-megapixel
- Battery and Charging: 5,500mAh battery; 45W wired charging
Poco X7 5G Price in India
You can buy the Poco X7 5G for Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Realme P3 5G
Realme P3 5G is another option worth considering under Rs. 20,000. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery and offers 45W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
On the rear, the Realme P3 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
- RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel
- Battery and Charging: 6,000mAh battery; 45W wired charging
Realme P3 5G Price in India
The Realme P3 5G has a starting price of Rs. 16,299 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 19,499.
iQOO Z11 Lite
A BGMI fan in India can also consider the iQOO Z11 Lite, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate display in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. It features a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.
For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera. It also has a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also carries a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch HD LCD, up to 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 0.08-megapixel
- Front Camera: 5-megapixel
- Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 44W wired charging
iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India
The iQOO Z11 Lite is listed at Rs. 18,623 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The top-end models are priced above Rs. 20,000.
Oppo K14x 5G
Oppo K14x 5G is another option for those looking for a device to play BGMI. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
For photography, the K14x 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, up to 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel Front Camera: 5-megapixel
- Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 45W wired charging
Oppo K14x 5G Price in India
The Oppo K14x 5G starts at Rs. 17,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at around Rs. 18,968, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced above Rs. 20,000.
Moto G37 Power
Moto G37 Power is the last option in our list. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the rear, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-in-1 light sensor.
For selfies and video calls, the Moto G37 Power has an 8-megapixel shooter. It also carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 6W reverse wired charging.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, up to 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-in-1 light sensor
- Front Camera: 8-megapixel
- Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 30W wired charging
Moto G37 Power Price in India
The Moto G37 Power starts at Rs. 15,200 in India for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
FAQs
Which phone has the largest battery in this list?
The Moto G37 Power. It has a 7,000mAh capacity.
Which chipset is used in the Realme P3 5G?
Realme P3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.
Which phones in this list have AMOLED displays?
The Poco X7 5G and Realme P3 5G feature AMOLED displays.