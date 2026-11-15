Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular online multiplayer game in India developed and published by KRAFTON. The company recently confirmed that BGMI Air will arrive on December 10 with an initial download size of around 1GB. If you are someone who is looking for a gaming smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India to play BGMI, many capable models are available in the market now. For BGMI, the basic requirements are a strong chipset, a decent refresh rate panel, enough storage and a large battery.

Here are some of the best gaming phones you can consider in India under Rs. 20,000 for playing BGMI. You can compare their prices and key specifications.

Poco X7 5G

Poco X7 5G is one of the solid options for gaming under Rs. 20,000. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The Poco X7 5G has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for gaming. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also boasts a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 5,500mAh battery; 45W wired charging

Poco X7 5G Price in India

You can buy the Poco X7 5G for Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme P3 5G

Realme P3 5G is another option worth considering under Rs. 20,000. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery and offers 45W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Realme P3 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,000mAh battery; 45W wired charging

Realme P3 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 5G has a starting price of Rs. 16,299 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 19,499.

iQOO Z11 Lite

A BGMI fan in India can also consider the iQOO Z11 Lite, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate display in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. It features a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera. It also has a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also carries a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch HD LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 0.08-megapixel

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 44W wired charging

iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India

The iQOO Z11 Lite is listed at Rs. 18,623 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The top-end models are priced above Rs. 20,000.

Oppo K14x 5G

Oppo K14x 5G is another option for those looking for a device to play BGMI. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the K14x 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 45W wired charging

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India

The Oppo K14x 5G starts at Rs. 17,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at around Rs. 18,968, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced above Rs. 20,000.

Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power is the last option in our list. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the rear, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-in-1 light sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the Moto G37 Power has an 8-megapixel shooter. It also carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 6W reverse wired charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-in-1 light sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 30W wired charging

Moto G37 Power Price in India

The Moto G37 Power starts at Rs. 15,200 in India for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

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