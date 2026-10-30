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Oppo Reno 17F 5G Receives NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch

Oppo Reno 17F 5G has surfaced on Thailand's NBTC website with model number CPH3013.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 14:47 IST
Oppo Reno 17F 5G Receives NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 17F 5G is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 17F 5G received multiple certifications
  • The Reno 17F 5G is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display
  • The Reno 17 5G could run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
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Oppo seems to be working on the Reno 17 series. While the official launch date remains under wraps, the Oppo Reno 17F 5G has secured certification on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The listing suggests that it will arrive in the global markets soon. Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Reno 17 5G has also secured multiple regulatory approvals recently. The Reno 17F and Reno 17 are expected to be unveiled alongside the Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17C models. 

Oppo Reno 17F 5G Certifications

The Oppo Reno 17F 5G has appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification database with the model number CPH3013. The listing confirms the smartphone's name and its 5G connectivity. The handset had previously been spotted on India's BIS certification platform and Indonesia's TKDN and SDPPI databases with the same model number.

reno 17f oppo nbtc Oppo Reno 17F 5G

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

The Reno 17F 5G was previously spotted on the NBD database with a 6.57-inch OLED display. It could offer 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The standard Oppo Reno 17 5G has also received NBTC certification with model number CPH2975. These listings suggest that Oppo is preparing to bring the smartphone to several international markets. The appearance of both smartphones on multiple certification platforms suggests that their international launch could be approaching

Oppo is expected to unveil the Reno 17 series in China next month. The lineup could include the standard Reno 17, Reno 17 Pro, Reno 17F and Reno 17c. It could launch in India in January next year. The Reno 17 is rumoured to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17c will use MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. The Oppo Reno 17 Pro is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset.

Oppo Reno 17F is likely to come with upgrades over the Reno 16F 5G, which was released in June in global markets with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor. It has a triple camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OPPO Reno 16F 5G

OPPO Reno 16F 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 17F 5G, Oppo Reno 17F 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo Reno 17F 5G Receives NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
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