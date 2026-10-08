Amazon's Great Indian Festival has arrived weeks ahead of the festival season, letting buyers purchase and stock up on gifts at attractive discounts. Buyers looking to buy a smartphone for friends or relatives can now check out some interesting deals on select smartphones on Amazon. We found some great deals for those looking to upgrade or gift a premium smartphone (under Rs. 50,000). Given the ongoing memory crisis, the premium segment is a great place to start, as these devices offer a good mix of features and design.

Rising memory prices may have forced smartphone brands to raise prices across all segments, so festival sales are the right time to buy these smartphones. With that in mind, Amazon has some interesting deals for buyers interested in the OnePlus Nord 6 and the iQOO 15R.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is a big-battery smartphone priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale after bank offers of up to Rs. 1,250 and cashbacks of up to Rs. 1,349. The phone started as a mid-range device but, as memory prices rose, moved into the premium segment. It offers a great balance of design, performance, and features at an attractive price tag, plus a high-capacity silicon carbon 9,000mAh battery and a flagship-grade 165Hz AMOLED display.

The iQOO 15R is another interesting deal during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, priced at Rs. 46,499 after a coupon offer of Rs. 7,500 and cashbacks of up to Rs. 1,619. The iQOO 15R is a compact flagship device which usually retails for over Rs. 50,000. The handset's design is the main attraction, offering good performance in a compact size. It features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset along with iQOO's Supercomputing Chip Q2. It also has a 144Hz AMOLED display and 100W wired charging.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now iQOO 15R Rs. 69,999 Rs. 46,499 Buy Now Oppo Reno 16C Rs. 74,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now Vivo S2 5G Rs. 66,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Rs. 69,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Now

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