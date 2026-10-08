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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Get the OnePlus Nord 4 at Rs 42,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 12:20 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000
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Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has commenced
  • Shoppers can avail of special coupons, bank discounts and no-cost EMI dea
  • Some smartphones can be purchased at heavy discounts
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival has arrived weeks ahead of the festival season, letting buyers purchase and stock up on gifts at attractive discounts. Buyers looking to buy a smartphone for friends or relatives can now check out some interesting deals on select smartphones on Amazon. We found some great deals for those looking to upgrade or gift a premium smartphone (under Rs. 50,000). Given the ongoing memory crisis, the premium segment is a great place to start, as these devices offer a good mix of features and design.

Rising memory prices may have forced smartphone brands to raise prices across all segments, so festival sales are the right time to buy these smartphones. With that in mind, Amazon has some interesting deals for buyers interested in the OnePlus Nord 6 and the iQOO 15R.

VoltAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discussion
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is a big-battery smartphone priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale after bank offers of up to Rs. 1,250 and cashbacks of up to Rs. 1,349. The phone started as a mid-range device but, as memory prices rose, moved into the premium segment. It offers a great balance of design, performance, and features at an attractive price tag, plus a high-capacity silicon carbon 9,000mAh battery and a flagship-grade 165Hz AMOLED display.

The iQOO 15R is another interesting deal during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, priced at Rs. 46,499 after a coupon offer of Rs. 7,500 and cashbacks of up to Rs. 1,619. The iQOO 15R is a compact flagship device which usually retails for over Rs. 50,000. The handset's design is the main attraction, offering good performance in a compact size. It features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset along with iQOO's Supercomputing Chip Q2. It also has a 144Hz AMOLED display and 100W wired charging.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 69,999 Rs. 46,499 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 16C Rs. 74,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Vivo S2 5G Rs. 66,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Rs. 69,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Now
 
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OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bright and vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Extensive durability
  • Promising update policy
  • Bad
  • Feels underpowered
  • Cameras are average for the price
  • Doesn't feel like a true Pro Max across the board
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Smartphones, OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R, Oppo Reno 16C, Vivo S2, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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