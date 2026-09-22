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Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India by Up to Rs. 4,000

The move comes as several smartphone makers, including Samsung and Realme, have raised prices across different models in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 16:08 IST
Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India by Up to Rs. 4,000

Photo Credit: Oppo

The revised prices are listed on Oppo's India website

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Highlights
  • The Oppo A6x 5G has become costlier across all variants
  • The Oppo A6c now starts at Rs. 17,999 in India
  • - Oppo has not explained the latest price revisions
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Oppo has reportedly increased the prices of four smartphones in India, with the Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G and A6c now costing more across several configurations. The revised prices are already listed on the company's official website, with the increases ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000. The Reno 16c and A6 5G have received the biggest hikes, while the A6c has become Rs. 1,000 more expensive across both variants. The move comes amid wider smartphone price increases in India.

Oppo Reportedly Hikes Smartphone Prices in India

The Oppo Reno 16c has reportedly received a price increase of up to Rs. 4,000 in India, with the revised prices now listed on the official Oppo India website. The changes were initially spotted by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu). The 8GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 52,999, compared with Rs. 49,999 previously. Its 8GB + 256GB model has gone from Rs. 53,999 to Rs. 57,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is now available for Rs. 62,999 instead of Rs. 59,999.

The Oppo A6 5G has also become more expensive across all three configurations. Its 4GB + 128GB version is listed at Rs. 29,999, while the 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. Their previous prices were Rs. 28,999, Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

For the Oppo A6x 5G, the 4GB + 64GB variant has moved to Rs. 19,999 from Rs. 18,999. The 4GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs. 23,999, up from Rs. 21,999, while the 6GB + 128GB version has increased from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 26,999.

Lastly, the Oppo A6c has seen a smaller Rs. 1,000 increase on both variants. The 4GB + 64GB configuration is listed at Rs. 17,999, up from Rs. 16,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model has moved from Rs. 18,999 to Rs. 19,999.

The move comes as several smartphone makers, including Samsung and Realme, have raised prices across different models in India. Recent industry reports have linked the broader hikes to rising memory and component costs. Readers should note that Oppo has not given a reason for its latest price revisions.

FAQOPPO Reno 16C FAQs
What are the main features of the OPPO Reno16c 5G?
The OPPO Reno16c 5G is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 50MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor and comes with a 6.57-inch Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Reno16c 5G is available in 3 colour options.
When was the OPPO Reno16c 5G released?
The OPPO Reno16c 5G was launched on July 2, 2026.
Where can I buy the OPPO Reno16c 5G?
You can buy the OPPO Reno16c 5G through the official OPPO Store India and authorised retail partners and offline stores.
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16c, Oppo A6 5G, Oppo A6x 5G, Oppo A6c, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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