Philips is all set to launch a 5G smartphone in India soon. The company has yet to disclose the phone's official name, but its launch date has now been confirmed through a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The listing also offers a glimpse of the phone's design and key specifications. The upcoming Philips smartphone will be available in three colour options. It will come with a 64-megapixel AI-powered rear camera. The Netherlands-headquartered Philips already offers domestic appliances and medical technology products in the country.

Philips 5G Phone Launching Soon in India

A new landing page on Amazon confirms that Philips's new 5G smartphone will launch in India on September 2. The listing shows the phone in black, grey, and white shades, but the official names of these colourways are currently unknown.

The rear panel has a raised camera module in the top left corner housing two vertically arranged camera lenses alongside a flash. The handset has rounded corners and the Philips branding positioned toward the lower half. It has a hole-punch display design, and the screen has slim bezels on all sides.

Philips's new 5G phone is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is teased to come with a 64-megapixel AI rear camera unit. For selfies and video calls, it will offer a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The upcoming phone will have dual stereo speakers with Ultra Max audio. It is confirmed to offer an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The official name of the upcoming Philips smartphone is yet to be confirmed. However, an earlier Amazon listing showed the Philips S7221 moniker.

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