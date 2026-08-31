Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to break cover soon with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Like previous flagship tablets, the new model is anticipated to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy Tab S12+ models. While we wait for the official launch, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has allegedly been spotted in the Geekbench database. The device was reportedly listed with the model number SM-X940. The new listing suggests that the tablet will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Appeared on Geekbench 7

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra with Wi-Fi connectivity on Geekbench 7, bearing model number SM-X940. It got 2,760 points in single-core testing and 9,291 points in multi-core testing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Wi-Fi spotted on Geekbench 7!



The upcoming flagship tablet is showing some seriously good performance:



- MediaTek MT6993 Dimensity 9500 chipset

- Mali-G1-Ultra MC12 GPU

- 12GB RAM

- Android 17

- 2,760 single-core

- 9,291 multi-core

- CPU clocked up… pic.twitter.com/sjUDOOsXe4 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 31, 2026

The screenshot of the listing shows an eight-core CPU in the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra with the MediaTek MT6993 model number. The chipset has a 2.70GHz base frequency and 4.71Ghz peak frequency. These CPU speeds and codename are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. For comparison, last year's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

The listing also reveals the OS and RAM of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. It is seen with Android 17 and the Mali-G1-Ultra MC12 GPU. It is listed with 11.20GB RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 12GB. The tipster claims that the tablet will launch in September.

Past leaks claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It could ship with 256GB onboard storage and a 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support. It was recently spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number SM-X940. The Wi-Fi + cellular models were surfaced with model numbers SM-X946B and SM-X946N.