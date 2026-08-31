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Redmi 17 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With a Larger Battery Than the Global Model

Redmi 17 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 12:47 IST
Redmi 17 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With a Larger Battery Than the Global Model

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi 17 5G will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 5G will be offered in three colour options
  • Redmi 17 5G will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Redmi 17 5G will carry a 50-megapixel camera
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Redmi 17 5G was launched in select global markets in early August. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that the smartphone will debut in India in the first week of September. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has been made live in the country, revealing the handset's design and colour options, along with key specifications and features. The Redmi 17 5G is confirmed to be launched in India with a notably larger battery than its global counterpart. Moreover, it will be offered in three colourways. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 4 series chipset and a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 17 5G Set to Launch in India on September 3

A dedicated microsite for the Redmi 17 5G is now live, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in India on September 3. The microsite also reveals that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon in three colour options, namely Absolutely Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange. The Indian version of the Redmi 17 5G is identical to its global counterpart in terms of design.

Coming to the specifications and features, the Redmi 17 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. On top of this, the smartphone will be equipped with a 7,900mAh battery, which is notably bigger than its global counterpart, which is backed by a 7,500mAh cell. The handset will also launch in India with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

For optics, the Redmi 17 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with an unspecified secondary camera and an LED flash. The smartphone will also feature an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. Additionally, it will sport a 6.9-inch flat display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. More details will be revealed on September 2.

To recap, the Redmi 17 5G was launched in select global markets on August 10 at a starting price of MYR 769 (about Rs. 18,000) for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Except for their battery capacities, the Indian and global Redmi 17 5G models are identical in terms of specifications and features.

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Redmi 17 5G (2026)

Redmi 17 5G (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi 17 5G, Redmi, Redmi 17 5G India Launch, Redmi 17 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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