Boltt has announced a new software support policy for its first two smartphones in India, setting out how long the Ace 5G and Evo will receive Android upgrades and security updates. The move gives the recently launched handsets a defined support timeline ahead of their first sale in the country. Both phones are set to go on sale through Flipkart from September 1, with special Day 1 pricing also announced alongside the new policy.

In a press release, Boltt said the Ace 5G and Evo will each receive three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Security patches will arrive at least once every quarter, while the company can issue additional updates when critical vulnerabilities require attention. The support period will begin from the official launch date of each phone.

Security update schedules can also depend on chipset and platform support, Google certification requirements, technical compatibility and other factors. Boltt has said it may issue critical security patches outside the regular quarterly schedule when necessary.

The Ace 5G and Evo will be available exclusively through Flipkart from September 1. The Ace 5G will start at Rs. 13,999, while the Evo will start at Rs. 10,999. Day 1 offers will reduce their starting prices to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

Both the Boltt Ace 5G and Evo run Android 16 and feature 6.79-inch HD+ LCD panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The Ace 5G uses the Unisoc T8200 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Evo gets the Unisoc T7250 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Both support microSD expansion up to 1TB.

For cameras, the Ace 5G has a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor, while the Evo gets a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both phones feature 8-megapixel front cameras and 6,000mAh batteries, with 18W wired charging available on the Ace 5G. The Ace also supports 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C.