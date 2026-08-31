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Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench With Xring O3 Chip

The Geekbench scores put the Pad 9 Pro Max close to other high-end Android devices in CPU testing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 20:42 IST
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench With Xring O3 Chip

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The new chip is positioned as the successor to Xiaomi’s Xring O1, which powers the Pad 7S Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Xring O3 chip uses a 10-core CPU
  • Geekbench lists 15GB of RAM and Android 17
  • Xiaomi has confirmed a September launch in China
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Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Pad 9 Pro Max in China, and the upcoming tablet has now appeared in a Geekbench listing ahead of its expected September debut. The benchmark result provides an early look at the performance of Xiaomi's in-house Xring O3 chipset, which will power the company's next flagship tablet. The listing also reveals the tested device's RAM and Android version, while earlier reports have pointed to a large display and battery. Xiaomi has not yet announced the tablet's full specifications.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Hint at Xring O3 Performance

According to tipster Ice Universe on X, the Xiaomi device with model number M367FC is the Pad 9 Pro Max. It scored 3,474 points in the single-core test and 13,229 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6.7.1.

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The listing also reveals some details about the Xring O3 chipset. It features a 10-core CPU with two cores clocked at 4.36GHz, four at 3.69GHz and four at 3.15GHz. The tested device had 15GB of RAM and ran Android 17. Geekbench also lists the motherboard as O3 and the CPU governor as xres.

The Xring O3 is expected to feature a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC16 GPU and will succeed Xiaomi's Xring O1, which currently powers the Pad 7S Pro.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max's results suggest a sizeable performance gain over the Xring O1-powered Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, which scored 2,615 points in single-core and 8,010 points in multi-core testing. Its latest Geekbench scores also put it close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, which recorded 3,521 points in single-core and 10,744 points in multi-core tests.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Pad 9 Pro Max will launch in China in September. It will be the first Xiaomi tablet to use the Xring O3 chipset, although the company has not announced a specific launch date.

Earlier leaks suggest the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max could feature a 13.3-inch display. The tablet is also expected to carry a battery larger than 10,000mAh and support 120W wired charging.

The Pad 9 Pro Max is expected to be part of a wider Pad 9 series. Xiaomi could also introduce the standard Pad 9 with an 11.2-inch display and the Pad 9 Pro with a 12.5-inch panel. The company has yet to confirm the specifications, pricing or availability of these models.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi Pad 9 series, Xring O3, Xiaomi Xring O3, Geekbench
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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