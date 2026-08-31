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NPCI to Soon Allow Users to Port UPI AutoPay Mandates Across Digital Payments Platforms: Report

UPI users currently have to cancel their autopay mandates and subscribe again from another platform if they wish to shift apps.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 16:44 IST
NPCI to Soon Allow Users to Port UPI AutoPay Mandates Across Digital Payments Platforms: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ David Dvorcek

UPI autopay mandates will remain linked to the original bank account

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Highlights
  • NPCI might also let merchants move to a new service provider
  • UPI lets users set up autopay mandates for SIPs and OTT subscriptions
  • NPCI might announce the new updates next month
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The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), responsible for operating India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is planning to announce two major updates to autopay mandates, according to a report. Soon, users will be able to port autopay mandates between digital payments platforms, like PhonePe and Google Pay, for OTT subscriptions, SIP instalments, loan repayments, and other payments. Similarly, NPCI might also start allowing merchants to shift their existing mandates from one payment gateway to another. NPCI is reportedly going to announce the two changes next month, during the annual fintech event in India, which is set to see announcements from other digital payments platforms, too.

NPCI Expected to Unveil New Functionalities During the Global Fintech Fest 2026

Citing four people with knowledge of the matter, Mint reports that NPCI is set to announce new functionalities for UPI during the Global Fintech Fest 2026, which is set to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai between September 8 and 11. The organisation is said to soon start allowing users to port UPI autopay mandates from one digital payments platform to another.

This would eliminate the need for users to cancel their mandates in one app to switch to a different platform of their choice, whether for OTT subscriptions, SIP instalments, insurance premiums, or EMIs. On top of this, NPCI will reportedly also announce a new functionality that will enable merchants to shift their existing mandates from one payments gateway service provider to another based on their choice.

The report further highlights that the UPI autopay mandates linked to a specific bank account will remain linked to it, allowing the payments to be debited from the original bank account, as initially authorised and intended by the user. The change is also said to let users access “eligible” UPI autopay mandates via different digital payments apps.

Similarly, merchants will reportedly be allowed to shift the execution of the mandate to a different bank or payment gateway, while eliminating the need for customers to re-register. According to the report, NPCI has been working on the new interoperability features for UPI autopay mandates for “some time”. More details are expected to be revealed as and when the organisation announces and launches it.

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Further reading: NPCI, UPI AutoPay Mandates, UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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