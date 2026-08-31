The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), responsible for operating India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is planning to announce two major updates to autopay mandates, according to a report. Soon, users will be able to port autopay mandates between digital payments platforms, like PhonePe and Google Pay, for OTT subscriptions, SIP instalments, loan repayments, and other payments. Similarly, NPCI might also start allowing merchants to shift their existing mandates from one payment gateway to another. NPCI is reportedly going to announce the two changes next month, during the annual fintech event in India, which is set to see announcements from other digital payments platforms, too.

NPCI Expected to Unveil New Functionalities During the Global Fintech Fest 2026

Citing four people with knowledge of the matter, Mint reports that NPCI is set to announce new functionalities for UPI during the Global Fintech Fest 2026, which is set to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai between September 8 and 11. The organisation is said to soon start allowing users to port UPI autopay mandates from one digital payments platform to another.

This would eliminate the need for users to cancel their mandates in one app to switch to a different platform of their choice, whether for OTT subscriptions, SIP instalments, insurance premiums, or EMIs. On top of this, NPCI will reportedly also announce a new functionality that will enable merchants to shift their existing mandates from one payments gateway service provider to another based on their choice.

The report further highlights that the UPI autopay mandates linked to a specific bank account will remain linked to it, allowing the payments to be debited from the original bank account, as initially authorised and intended by the user. The change is also said to let users access “eligible” UPI autopay mandates via different digital payments apps.

Similarly, merchants will reportedly be allowed to shift the execution of the mandate to a different bank or payment gateway, while eliminating the need for customers to re-register. According to the report, NPCI has been working on the new interoperability features for UPI autopay mandates for “some time”. More details are expected to be revealed as and when the organisation announces and launches it.