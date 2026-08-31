Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was launched in select global markets earlier this month. However, at the time of its launch, the South Korean tech giant did not announce the availability details of the new ‘Fan Edition' smartphone in India. Now, multiple dedicated microsites for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE have been made live, confirming that it will soon go on sale in the country. The microsites also reveal that the Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be identical to its global counterpart, in terms of specifications and features. The phone will be offered in three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Will Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon

Dedicated microsites for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE are now live on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung online store in India, confirming that the handset will soon be available for purchase in the country via the three online retail channels. While the company has yet to announce the exact date, The Tech Outlook reports that the handset will go on sale in India on September 18.

Moreover, the microsites confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will debut in India with the same design, colour options, specifications, and features as the global model. For reference, the smartphone was launched in select global markets on August 27 at a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Globally, the phone is also offered in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, along with Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options. It will go on sale in the EU and the US on September 4.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will arrive with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, while sporting an aluminium alloy mid-frame. It will ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S26 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2500 SoC, which is claimed to deliver up to 51 percent faster AI performance, 24 percent improved GPU performance, and 11 percent faster processing.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone will also boast a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will also feature the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 chip. The phone will pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

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