Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased; 7,050mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed

Vivo T5 5G will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 15:53 IST
Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased; 7,050mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 will have an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 will be launched in India on September 2
  • Vivo has confirmed the battery and rear camera details of the phone
  • It will feature a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 rear camera
Advertisement

Vivo T5 5G is scheduled to make its official debut in India on September 2. Building up the hype ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech company has officially revealed key specifications of the upcoming T series smartphone. The Vivo T5 5G is teased to come with a dual rear camera unit and a 7,050mAh battery. It is confirmed to ship with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset.

Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch

Official teasers shared by Vivo on X confirm that the Vivo T5 5G will boast a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary rear camera.

Voltvivo T5 Discussion
Explore More...

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo T5 5G will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both rear and front cameras are confirmed to support 4K video recording. The handset is teased to carry a 7,050mAh battery. Vivo claims that it will offer battery health for up to five years. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 85 hours of music playback, up to 34.7 hours of local video playback and up to 7.9 hours of gaming on a single charge.

The Vivo T5 5G will have an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and will receive three generations of OS updates and five years of security updates.

The company has already confirmed that the Vivo T5 5G will have a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness in HBM (high brightness mode) and 449 ppi pixel density.

The Vivo T5 5G will be offered in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options. It will measure 7.99mm thick. It is teased to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The handset is scheduled to launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5, Vivo T5 5G, Vivo T5 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Anthropic’s Claude Closes 85 Percent of AI Safety Gap in Automated Research Test

Related Stories

Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased; 7,050mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 2 India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Will Go on Sale in India Soon, Microsites Confirm
  3. Boltt Ace 5G, Evo Software Support Confirmed Ahead of September 1 Sale
  4. Redmi 17 5G Will Launch in India On This Date: See Colourways, Specs
  5. PhonePe Launches UPI 123Pay for Feature Phones Across India
  6. Ather Konarc Launched With Up to 200km Range, AEBS Braking and More
  7. Philips 5G Smartphone Set to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench With Xring O3 Chip
  2. Philips 5G Smartphone India Launch Date Confirmed: Here’s What We Know
  3. Boltt Reveals Software Update Policy for Ace 5G and Evo Ahead of September 1 Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset
  5. NPCI to Soon Allow Users to Port UPI AutoPay Mandates Across Digital Payments Platforms: Report
  6. PhonePe UPI 123Pay Enables UPI Payments Without Internet on Feature Phones in India
  7. Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased; 7,050mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed
  8. Anthropic’s Claude Closes 85 Percent of AI Safety Gap in Automated Research Test
  9. OpenClaw 2.0 Released as Biggest Update Since Launch; Brings Shared Cloud Sessions, Smarter Automations
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Set to Go on Sale in India Soon as Multiple Microsites Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »