Vivo T5 5G is scheduled to make its official debut in India on September 2. Building up the hype ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech company has officially revealed key specifications of the upcoming T series smartphone. The Vivo T5 5G is teased to come with a dual rear camera unit and a 7,050mAh battery. It is confirmed to ship with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset.

Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch

Official teasers shared by Vivo on X confirm that the Vivo T5 5G will boast a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary rear camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo T5 5G will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both rear and front cameras are confirmed to support 4K video recording. The handset is teased to carry a 7,050mAh battery. Vivo claims that it will offer battery health for up to five years. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 85 hours of music playback, up to 34.7 hours of local video playback and up to 7.9 hours of gaming on a single charge.

The Vivo T5 5G will have an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and will receive three generations of OS updates and five years of security updates.

The company has already confirmed that the Vivo T5 5G will have a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness in HBM (high brightness mode) and 449 ppi pixel density.

The Vivo T5 5G will be offered in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options. It will measure 7.99mm thick. It is teased to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The handset is scheduled to launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.