Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is scheduled to launch on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 series. The new phones will be unveiled in India on August 14. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's first foldable smartphone to debut in India, with last year's Pixel Fold having not making its way here. Ahead of its official debut, the display, dimensions and other specifications of the foldable smartphone have reportedly been leaked. Furthermore, it is also speculated to have a similar pricing to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Expected)

In a 91Mobiles report, the marketing material of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been leaked, shedding light on various specifications of the smartphone. In terms of display, it is speculated to get an upgrade on the sizing front. It is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua main display, with rounded corners.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The foldable smartphone is said to come with Google's Titan M2 security chip and an in-built VPN. Being a Pixel, it will feature artificial intelligence (AI) features too, with the leak hinting at existing features like Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and Best Take. Additionally, it may also boast a new ‘Add Me' feature which could let people add themselves to group photos leveraging AI.

Like other Pixel phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's retail box is tipped to have the handset, USB Type-C cable, and a SIM ejector tool but no charging brick. However, the leak did not mention the Quick Switch adapter which Google supplies along with its smartphones.

In terms of dimensions, the handset is expected to measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when folded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when unfolded, according to an Android Headlines report. This would make it thinner than not only its predecessor but also the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone may also weigh less than the Pixel Fold, but at 257g, it is expected to be on the heavier side in the foldable smartphone market.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price (Expected)

According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could debut in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. The configurations are speculated to be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,51,000) and $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000), respectively. If true, it would put the handset at par with its predecessor in terms of pricing.

