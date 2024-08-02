Technology News
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display, Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is reported to weigh less than its predecessor but at 257g, it may be on the heavier side in the foldable smartphone market.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 09:32 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display, Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be Google's successor to its Pixel Fold which debuted last year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may get bigger displays than its predecessor
  • The smartphone is reported to come with camera-centric AI features
  • It is said to be priced similar to the Pixel Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is scheduled to launch on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 series. The new phones will be unveiled in India on August 14. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's first foldable smartphone to debut in India, with last year's Pixel Fold having not making its way here. Ahead of its official debut, the display, dimensions and other specifications of the foldable smartphone have reportedly been leaked. Furthermore, it is also speculated to have a similar pricing to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Expected)

In a 91Mobiles report, the marketing material of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been leaked, shedding light on various specifications of the smartphone. In terms of display, it is speculated to get an upgrade on the sizing front. It is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua main display, with rounded corners.

pixel 9 pro fold 91mobiles Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The foldable smartphone is said to come with Google's Titan M2 security chip and an in-built VPN. Being a Pixel, it will feature artificial intelligence (AI) features too, with the leak hinting at existing features like Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and Best Take. Additionally, it may also boast a new ‘Add Me' feature which could let people add themselves to group photos leveraging AI.

Like other Pixel phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's retail box is tipped to have the handset, USB Type-C cable, and a SIM ejector tool but no charging brick. However, the leak did not mention the Quick Switch adapter which Google supplies along with its smartphones.

In terms of dimensions, the handset is expected to measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when folded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when unfolded, according to an Android Headlines report. This would make it thinner than not only its predecessor but also the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone may also weigh less than the Pixel Fold, but at 257g, it is expected to be on the heavier side in the foldable smartphone market.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price (Expected)

According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could debut in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. The configurations are speculated to be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,51,000) and $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000), respectively. If true, it would put the handset at par with its predecessor in terms of pricing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Cover Display, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Main Display, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display, Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
