Google is bringing Android's Identity Check feature to several smartphones. It is confirmed to roll out to select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones initially. It will later be released to handsets from other competing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that run on Android operating systems. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also expanding its Theft Protection security feature to more eligible handsets. This feature was first unveiled in October 2025. These security tools are said to protect personal smartphones and data from theft.

Android's Identity Check Feature on Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Eligible Pixel Phones

According to Google's blog post, Android's latest Identity Check feature is rolling out to Pixel smartphones running on Android 15 and Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for Android 15-based One UI 7. Currently, the only Samsung phones running on One UI 7 are the recently launched Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. This includes the base Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel devices running on Android 15 include the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 series as well as the the Pixel Fold handset. Google confirmed that the feature will eventually be extended to other models including phones from competing brands.

Google explains that the Identity Check feature enhances device security with biometric authentication requirements to access critical accounts and device settings when users are outside their designated trusted locations. It is said to offer additional protection for Google and Samsung Accounts on eligible devices. The feature allows users to set trusted locations to minimise the need for frequent authentication. Even if a device PIN is compromised, this feature is expected to protect against unauthorised access.

The blog post adds that the Theft Detection Lock feature is now fully deployed to Android 10 and newer devices worldwide. This feature uses on-device AI to detect potential theft attempts, like when a device is forcibly taken while unlocked. The screen is automatically locked if suspicious activity is identified to prevent unauthorised access.