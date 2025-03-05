Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More

Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More

Google says Gemini Live is getting enhanced conversation capabilities with expanded language support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 11:03 IST
Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live now gets support for a combination of over 45 languages

Highlights
  • Google introduces new suggestions feature in Pixel Screenshots app
  • The update expands availability of several features to Japan and Germany
  • Pixel users can now use Find My Device network to share live location
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday rolled out the March Pixel Drop for compatible Pixel devices. As per the company, it is the first Pixel Drop of the year which introduces several new features. Gemini Live, the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tool can now be spoken to in a combination of 45 languages. Further, there's a new Suggestions feature in the Pixel Screenshots app, which as the name suggests, provides users with recommendations about the screenshots which they can add to their collection.

The quarterly update also includes additions to Pixel Studio, Pixel AI weather reports, Pixel Recorder, and Satellite SOS.

Pixel Drop for March: New Features

In a blog post, Google highlighted the new features arriving exclusively on Pixel devices as part of the March Pixel Drop. The company says Gemini Live gets enhanced conversation capabilities with expanded language support, enabling users to converse in a combination of over 45 languages without fidgeting with the settings. The conversational AI tool's multimodal capabilities, which was introduced with the Pixel 9 series, is expanding to Pixel 6 and newer and Pixel Fold devices with the update. Users will be able to add images, files and YouTube videos to enhance search.

And in the coming weeks, Google will also roll out the ability to have conversations with Gemini Live via live video or screen sharing, leveraging Gemini Advanced.

In addition to suggestions, the Pixel Screenshots app is said to get support for work profiles. Meanwhile, users will be able to create unique images of people to share with their friends and family using simple text-based descriptions in Pixel Studio. Another new feature is Connected Cameras. As per Google, it lets Pixel users connect their phones to another camera, be it a GoPro or another Pixel device. All of their cameras can then be used to stream on social media platforms from different angles.

With the March Pixel Drop, Google will expand the availability of Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Pixel AI weather reports and Pollen tracker in the Weather app to Japan and Germany. Japanese speakers can now also access AI-powered summaries in the Recorder app.

Another key addition with the quarterly update is Scam Detection in Messages on Pixel. The feature leverages on-device AI to analyse conversational text patterns, identify and flag those associated with scams, and provide users with a warning in real-time. Further, the company is also expanding Satellite SOS to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and Canada, enabling users to contact emergency services in dire situations where cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

Google says Pixel users can now use Find My Device network to share their live location with their family and friends for keeping a track of them when on the move. Meanwhile, the Dual Screen Preview feature on the Pixel Fold supports video recording too. As per the company, Pixel 9 Pro Fold users can now take advantage of Add Me with Dual Screen Preview features.

Pixel Watch Updates

Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature, introduced with the Pixel Watch 3, is said to have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in the US and thus, will be rolling out to users beginning at the end of this month. The company says this feature can detect the lack of a pulse due to various factors such as pulmonary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning, and automatically contact emergency services on the wearer's behalf.

Meanwhile, the update also adds on-device menstrual tracking to Pixel Watch 3. The smartwatch is also said to benefit from more precise step tracking which can detect when a user deviates from their typical walking pattern. Further, the Auto-bedtime Mode, launched with Pixel Watch 3, is now expanding to Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Pixel drop, Pixel feature drop, Pixel update, Google Pixel Update, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, Gemini Live
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Refreshes iPad Air With M3 Chip, 11th Generation iPad Arrives With A16 Bionic Chip
GlocalMe Showcases PetPhone, a Smartphone for Pets With Action Recognition at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  4. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More
  2. Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Launched
  3. GlocalMe Showcases PetPhone, a Smartphone for Pets With Action Recognition at MWC 2025
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025
  5. Apple Refreshes iPad Air With M3 Chip, 11th Generation iPad Arrives With A16 Bionic Chip
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
  7. US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation
  8. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  9. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  10. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »