iQoo Z9s series was confirmed on Thursday to launch in India on August 21. The company has been teasing the smartphone in the last couple of weeks. Last week, Gadgets 360 exclusively confirmed the names of the smartphones — the iQoo Z9s and iQoo Z9s Pro. Recently, the phone models were also spotted on GeekBench. While not a lot is known about the handsets, earlier reports have revealed some of the possible specifications. Notably, the iQoo Z9s is believed to be the rebranded version of the iQoo Z9 sold in China.

The launch date was confirmed by iQoo CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post was accompanied by a picture teasing the smartphones in a golden colourway. The promotional image also used the tagline “Segment's fastest curved screen phone”, which likely referred to its refresh rate.

Earlier this month, Marya also teased the design of one of the iQoo Z9s series handsets. In the post, the smartphone was seen in a white colourway with a marble-like pattern. This colour option could be called ‘Luxe Marble,' which was teased in another X post by the official handle of iQoo India.

In the teaser image, the smartphone featured a rectangular camera module placed on its top left side. The module had a silver border with rounded edges which could be metallic. The volume rocker and power button could be seen on the right edge of the device.

In an interaction with Gadgets 360 last month, Marya had said that the launch of iQoo Z9s and Z9s Pro would mark a first-time event in the brand's history in India. This is the first time the company is launching two devices simultaneously in the Z-series.

According to an earlier report, one of the iQoo Z9s handsets was spotted on GeekBench. The model number Vivo l2035 was noted. The phone appeared with 1,137 and 3,044 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. Based on the scores, it was said that the handset could be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset along with Adreno 720 GPU.