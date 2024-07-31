Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Images Hint at New Features, Specifications of Two Upcoming Variants

The latest leak suggests the presence of 'Actua' displays with high peak brightness.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 13:09 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Images Hint at New Features, Specifications of Two Upcoming Variants

Google Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 (pictured) were only available in one standard 41mm case

Highlights
  • New ‘Actua’-branded displays are said to offer 2,000 nits of brightness
  • Charging speeds could be faster on the 41mm variant
  • Battery life is said to remain unchanged compared to the previous model
Advertisement

Google's upcoming Pixel product launch, set for August 13, surely has everyone excited as it is expected to reveal several new products. While the highlights will remain the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the new Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has also teased a new Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. Apart from the new foldable device, Google is also expected to reveal the Pixel Watch 3, which according to previous reports will be available in two case sizes – 41mm and 45mm. There's now a new massive leak that includes what appears to be official promo images of the Pixel Watch 3 series.

A report by Android Headlines includes leaked promo images that suggest a lot of details about the watches. Beginning with box contents, little is said to be changed versus the Pixel Watch 2. Both 41mm and 45mm variants are said to come with a set of straps attached, along with an extra Active band in the box. The magnetic (inductive) USB-C fast charging cable with a Type-C port at one end and a circular charger at the other is also said to be included.

Coming to smartwatches, the promo images suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 could be launched in two case sizes as seen in the numerous leaks till date. Going by what's present in the promo images, both wearables could have the same core hardware, save for a slightly bigger display and a bigger battery on the 45mm variant.

Both smartwatch variants are said to have an ‘Actua' display offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The ‘Actua' branding tickles down from Google's Pixel 8 series which introduced Google's ‘Super Actua' displays. The ‘Actua' branding according to the images state that the new displays are twice as bright and are also more responsive than the ones on previous models.

google pixel watch 3 41mm 45mm leaked android headlines gadgets 360 GooglePixelWatch3 Google

One of the many leaked promo images shows the difference in size between the 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 variants
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The regular 41mm variant with its standard battery capacity is said to offer 20 percent faster charging. Both variants of the smartwatch could offer 24 hours of battery life (with always-on display) and up to 36 hours of battery life in Battery Saver mode. These statistics are similar to what's currently claimed by Google with its Pixel Watch 2. A previous report indicated that the Pixel Watch 3 45mm is likely to get a 420mAh battery while the 41mm variant is said to get a 310mAh battery.

As per the leaked images, the new display (especially on the 45mm model) will offer 40 percent more screen than the Pixel Watch 2 (41mm). The new display on the 41mm variant will offer a display that's 10 percent bigger than the Pixel Watch 2.

The promo images also suggeset the various silicone, fabric and leather interchangeable strap options that were also leaked in a previous report.

In terms of new features, the images suggest that Pixel Watch 3 users will be able to control the Pixel Camera app on their smartphones, take a look at Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell feeds, access maps offline, and use Wallet for payments. The new watch models are also said to offer the ability to build custom runs and save workouts along with a new Morning brief feature which delivers a summary of your health and fitness metrics.

Apart from the Google Pixel 9 smartphones and the Pixel Watch 3 series, reports indicate that Google will also announce a new Google TV streaming box and a Nest Thermostat.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 3 Case, Pixel Watch 3 Specifications, Pixel Watch 3 Colours, Google Pixel Watch 3 features, Google Pixel Watch 3 size variants, Google Pixel Watch 3 Battery, Google Pixel Watch 3 Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Images Hint at New Features, Specifications of Two Upcoming Variants
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  2. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colours, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
  6. Google's AI Project Claims to Reduce Emissions at Traffic Intersections
  7. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. HMD's Barbie-Themed Flip Phone Gets a Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Images Hint at New Features, Specifications of Two Upcoming Variants
  2. Samsung May Reportedly Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August: Expected Features, Availability
  3. Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools
  4. Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13
  5. Tecno Camon 30S Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, Wireless Charging Listed Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices
  8. Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions
  9. HMD's Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch on August 28
  10. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of August 1 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »