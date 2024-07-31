Google's upcoming Pixel product launch, set for August 13, surely has everyone excited as it is expected to reveal several new products. While the highlights will remain the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the new Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has also teased a new Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. Apart from the new foldable device, Google is also expected to reveal the Pixel Watch 3, which according to previous reports will be available in two case sizes – 41mm and 45mm. There's now a new massive leak that includes what appears to be official promo images of the Pixel Watch 3 series.

A report by Android Headlines includes leaked promo images that suggest a lot of details about the watches. Beginning with box contents, little is said to be changed versus the Pixel Watch 2. Both 41mm and 45mm variants are said to come with a set of straps attached, along with an extra Active band in the box. The magnetic (inductive) USB-C fast charging cable with a Type-C port at one end and a circular charger at the other is also said to be included.

Coming to smartwatches, the promo images suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 could be launched in two case sizes as seen in the numerous leaks till date. Going by what's present in the promo images, both wearables could have the same core hardware, save for a slightly bigger display and a bigger battery on the 45mm variant.

Both smartwatch variants are said to have an ‘Actua' display offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The ‘Actua' branding tickles down from Google's Pixel 8 series which introduced Google's ‘Super Actua' displays. The ‘Actua' branding according to the images state that the new displays are twice as bright and are also more responsive than the ones on previous models.

One of the many leaked promo images shows the difference in size between the 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 variants

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The regular 41mm variant with its standard battery capacity is said to offer 20 percent faster charging. Both variants of the smartwatch could offer 24 hours of battery life (with always-on display) and up to 36 hours of battery life in Battery Saver mode. These statistics are similar to what's currently claimed by Google with its Pixel Watch 2. A previous report indicated that the Pixel Watch 3 45mm is likely to get a 420mAh battery while the 41mm variant is said to get a 310mAh battery.

As per the leaked images, the new display (especially on the 45mm model) will offer 40 percent more screen than the Pixel Watch 2 (41mm). The new display on the 41mm variant will offer a display that's 10 percent bigger than the Pixel Watch 2.

The promo images also suggeset the various silicone, fabric and leather interchangeable strap options that were also leaked in a previous report.

In terms of new features, the images suggest that Pixel Watch 3 users will be able to control the Pixel Camera app on their smartphones, take a look at Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell feeds, access maps offline, and use Wallet for payments. The new watch models are also said to offer the ability to build custom runs and save workouts along with a new Morning brief feature which delivers a summary of your health and fitness metrics.

Apart from the Google Pixel 9 smartphones and the Pixel Watch 3 series, reports indicate that Google will also announce a new Google TV streaming box and a Nest Thermostat.