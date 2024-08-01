Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped

Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped

Google promises up to 7 years of software support for Pixel smartphones now, comprising OS updates, security patches and feature drops.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2024 12:17 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro is confirmed to launch as part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup this year

Highlights
  • Google's Pixel 9 series smartphones may run on Android 14 out of the box
  • Pro models are said to be offered in four storage configurations
  • The handsets are also speculated to get charging speed upgrades
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Series is scheduled to launch globally on August 13. Over the last few weeks, we've seen numerous leaks surface, hinting at various specifications about the upcoming smartphones – from display, and processor to battery. Ahead of its official debut, a new report suggests that Google's flagship handsets may not get Android 15 at launch and will run on an older operating system (OS) instead, breaking the trend of yesteryears. However, the Pixel 9 series are said to get an upgrade in terms of charging speed. Meanwhile, the storage configurations of the phones have also been leaked.

Google Pixel 9 Series Operating System

Google Pixel 9 series is expected to comprise four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the latter being a new model that is likely to debut this year. According to a report by Android Headlines, all handsets in the lineup will run on Android 14, which is last year's operating system.

Although several Android 15 beta updates have been released to developers in recent months and it reached “'platform stability” in June, the update is said to be delayed due to it not being completely ready. As per the report, it would be the first time that Google will debut its flagship smartphones running on an older operating system.

The Android 14 update was also delayed last year due to reported bugs that needed fixing. However, Google previewed its Pixel 8 series in September 2023, followed by its launch and availability a month later. Thus, the handsets came with the Android 14 update. That is not likely to be the case this year as the Pixel 9 launch is taking place earlier than before. The models which will ship in the first few days are reported to come with Android 14, while those purchased later may run on Android 15 when it is publicly introduced.

With its upcoming smartphones, Google has promised up to 7 years of software support, comprising OS updates security patches and Pixel feature drops. Google first announced this for the Pixel 8 series last year and it will be applied to its 2024 flagships too. This means the Pixel 9 series smartphones could have software support from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) till 2031.

Google Pixel 9 Series Charging, Storage Details

According to another report, the Pixel 9 series will come with 128GB of storage as standard. The standard model will be offered in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. On the other hand, both the Pro models are said to come in four configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the successor to last year's Pixel Fold, will also be offered in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, however, only the latter will be sold in India, as per the report.

The base Pixel 9 model is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM while the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL models will come with 16GB of RAM. The report also suggests that Google may bump up its upcoming smartphones' charging speeds. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are speculated to juice “up to 55% in about 30 minutes” using Google's 45W USB Type-C charger. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is likely to be the largest non-foldable smartphone in the Pixel 9 lineup, is said to be charged “up to 70% in about 30 minutes”.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Android 15, Android 15 features, Google Pixel 9 Pro launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C Camera, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Camera, MIL-810H Rating Debuts in India
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series May Not Get Latest Android 15 at Launch
  3. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Options
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  5. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus Buds May Soon Allow You to Toggle This AI-Powered Calling Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemma 2 2B AI Model Released by Google DeepMind, Said to Outperform GPT 3.5 Models in Benchmark
  2. Getty Images Upgrades Its AI-Powered Image Generation Model, Adds Modification Capabilities
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C Camera, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Knox Rolls Out Private Sharing for Quick Share and Enhanced Data Protection Features
  7. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  8. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  9. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
  10. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »