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  • Poco C95 Pro 4G Picks Up Singapore’s IMDA Certification; Could Arrive With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chip

Poco C95 Pro 4G Picks Up Singapore’s IMDA Certification; Could Arrive With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chip

Poco C95 Pro 4G is rumoured to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 17 4G, and both handsets could feature the same SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 16:57 IST
Poco C95 Pro 4G Picks Up Singapore’s IMDA Certification; Could Arrive With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chip

Poco C95 Pro 4G and Redmi 17 4G are the purported successors to Redmi 15

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Highlights
  • Poco C95 Pro 4G carries the model number 2606FPC72Y on the listing
  • The handset is listed with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity support
  • It is expected to be a rebadged version of the rumoured Redmi 17 4G
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Poco is rumoured to be expanding its C-series smartphone lineup. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal any details, an unannounced Poco handset has been sighted on a certification platform. While the listing does not reveal the official moniker of the phone, previous database entries suggest it could arrive as the Poco C95 Pro 4G. Alongside its model number, the certification also sheds light on some of the purported handset's connectivity features.

Poco C95 Pro 4G IMDA Listing

An unannounced Poco smartphone carrying the model number 2606FPC72Y has been spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website (via The Tech Outlook). The listing identifies it as a mobile phone and confirms support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity.

No hardware specifications or the official moniker were listed, as is often the case with IMDA certifications. The listing was independently verified by Gadgets 360 staff.

However, the same model number was previously reported to have been spotted on the GSMA database. At the time, it was believed to be associated with the Poco C95 Pro 4G moniker. With its appearance now on the IMDA site, the global launch of the purported handset could be inching closer.

While its specifications remain under wraps, the Poco C95 Pro 4G is rumoured to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 17 4G, since the latter's model number closely aligns with that of the unannounced Poco handset.

Previous reports also suggest that the Redmi 17 4G could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 processor. If the Poco C95 Pro 4G indeed arrives as a rebadged version of the aforementioned phone, then it could feature the same SoC under the hood.

Apart from the connectivity details confirmed by IMDA, however, little else is currently known about the purported Poco handset.

But if its launch is indeed around the corner, then we can expect more details about the Poco C95 Pro 4G to surface in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Poco C95 Pro 4G, Poco C95 Pro 4G Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Poco C95 Pro 4G Picks Up Singapore’s IMDA Certification; Could Arrive With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chip
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