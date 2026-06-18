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Honor X80 Pro Max Key Specifications, Storage Options Revealed via China Telecom Listing Days Before Launch

Honor X80 Pro Max is confirmed to be equipped with an 11,000mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 15:51 IST
Honor X80 Pro Max Key Specifications, Storage Options Revealed via China Telecom Listing Days Before Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X80 Pro Max might feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor X80 Pro Max might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Honor X80 Pro Max will be offered in four colour options
  • Honor X80 Pro Max is set to launch in China next week
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Honor X80 Pro Max is scheduled to be launched in China next as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's mid-range X80 lineup. The tech firm recently confirmed that the handset will be equipped with an 11,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in the lineup. Days ahead of its debut, the Honor X80 Pro Max has been listed on the China Telecom website, revealing key specifications, features, four colour options, and storage configurations. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It might weigh about 203g.

Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications, Storage Options (Expected)

According to the listing on the China Telecom website, the upcoming Honor X80 Pro Max will be offered in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the Honor X80 Pro Max is listed on the China Telecom website with an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is in line with previous leaks. The chipset is expected to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

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The listing also suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.8-inch display. It could also boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the handset might ship with Honor's Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It is shown to measure 162.2×77×8.08mm and weigh about 203g. The handset could also ship with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, along with a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone maker has already confirmed that the Honor X80 Pro Max will be launched in China on June 22 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with an 11,000mAh battery. The phone will arrive with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The display on the upcoming phone will offer up to 10,000 nits peak brightness.

It will also boast a single 50-megapixel camera on the back, along with an LED flash, housed inside a circular camera island. Honor recently announced that the Honor X80 Pro Max will go on sale in China in Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options. In terms of design, it is shown to feature a centred hole punch display cutout. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone.

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Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor, Honor X80 Pro Max Launch, Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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