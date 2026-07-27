Redmi 17 4G has appeared in a fresh leak that outlines nearly its entire hardware package ahead of its expected launch. A specifications sheet shared by a tipster suggests the handset might use a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chip. The leak also points to a 7,500mAh battery with 45W charging, a 120Hz display, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 50-megapixel rear camera and several memory variants, revealing almost everything about the upcoming budget smartphone.

Redmi 17 4G Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to a leaked specifications sheet shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X, the Redmi 17 4G might be powered by MediaTek's Helio G91 Ultra chipset. The phone could launch in four RAM and storage variants: 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB. The handset is expected to pair LPDDR4X RAM with eMMC 5.1 storage and support up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion. The smartphone is expected to ship with HyperOS 3.

Previous reports linked the Redmi 17 4G to the rumoured Poco C95 Pro 4G because both handsets reportedly carry matching model numbers in GSMA and TKDN databases. If the two phones are based on the same hardware, the Poco model could also feature the Helio G91 Ultra instead of a Snapdragon processor, although Xiaomi has not confirmed this.

The leaked specifications indicate that the Redmi 17 4G might feature a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 675 nits of typical brightness and 825 nits in High Brightness Mode. It is also said to offer 8-bit colour depth, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage and DC dimming.

The Redmi 17 4G display is further expected to get TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly and Flicker Free performance as well as Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is said to measure 170.12 x 78.42 x 8.8mm and weigh 232g. It may be offered in Oak Green, Deep Blue, Black and Lotus Purple finishes. The leaked sheet also mentions a Dynamic RGB light and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For imaging, the Redmi 17 4G is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f 1.8 aperture and a five-piece lens, alongside an additional rear sensor. Selfies and video calls could be handled by an 8-megapixel front camera with an f 2.05 aperture. The rear camera is expected to record videos at up to 1080p and 720p resolution at 30fps, while the front camera is also said to support 1080p recording at 30fps.

The leaked specifications also suggest that the Redmi 17 4G will pack a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. An earlier EPREL listing had already revealed the battery capacity of the handset. The smartphone may also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, an infrared blaster and NFC in supported markets.