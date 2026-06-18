Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation iPhone Air that could arrive in spring 2027 as part of a broader overhaul of its iPhone release strategy. The upcoming handset is said to retain the slim design introduced with the current model while bringing upgrades to the camera system and battery performance. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already reached an advanced stage of testing for the device and is considering changes intended to address some of the most common criticisms of the first-generation iPhone Air.

Apple Could Launch a Refreshed iPhone Air Alongside the iPhone 18

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Apple is developing the second-generation iPhone Air under the codename V62. The device is said to be in advanced internal testing and is currently on track for a spring 2027 debut.

The report states that Apple is testing a revised rear camera setup that adds an ultrawide sensor alongside the existing primary camera. The company is also reportedly exploring ways to extend battery life on the upcoming model. It is unclear whether Apple plans to achieve longer battery life through a larger battery or efficiency improvements, as the slim chassis may limit how much additional battery capacity it can accommodate.

Apple is reportedly considering battery performance and camera capabilities among the most important areas for improvement on the Air. The publication claims that limitations of the current single-camera setup have been among the most common complaints from users of the existing model.

The first-generation iPhone Air debuted in September 2025 as part of Apple's effort to expand its smartphone lineup with new form factors. The report notes that earlier mini and Plus models failed to gain significant traction, while the Air has performed better despite not becoming one of the company's highest-volume iPhone models. According to the report, Apple sees the device as an option for customers who prefer a thinner, lighter handset without switching to a Pro model.

The report also notes that Apple is preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. In addition, the company is reportedly developing a special 20th-anniversary iPhone for 2027 that could feature a curved display extending around the edges of the device.

If current plans remain unchanged, the second-generation iPhone Air could arrive around 18 months after its predecessor. Part of that timeline is said to be Apple's evolving launch strategy, which is expected to spread major iPhone releases across different periods of the year. The publication notes that both the schedule and hardware specifications could still change before launch. Apple declined to comment on the report.

Under the reported roadmap, Apple is expected to reserve this year's autumn launch event for premium devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 and the refreshed iPhone Air are reportedly planned to arrive about six months later.

The report further reports that Apple intends to introduce two versions of its 20th-anniversary iPhone in the following autumn, alongside a second-generation foldable handset. The publication adds that the staggered release schedule could help the company spread revenue more evenly throughout the year while strengthening its ability to compete with rivals that launch flagship smartphones at multiple points in the year.