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iPhone Air 2 Said to Be in the Works, Could Launch in 2027 With Camera and Battery Upgrades

It is unclear whether Apple will improve battery life with a larger battery or efficiency gains, as the slim design limits available space.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 16:17 IST
iPhone Air 2 Said to Be in the Works, Could Launch in 2027 With Camera and Battery Upgrades

iPhone AIr (pictured) was launched in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 17 series

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Highlights
  • Apple reportedly plans a staggered iPhone release schedule
  • Future iPhone Air may launch six months after iPhone 18
  • Apple may add an ultrawide camera to the iPhone Air
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Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation iPhone Air that could arrive in spring 2027 as part of a broader overhaul of its iPhone release strategy. The upcoming handset is said to retain the slim design introduced with the current model while bringing upgrades to the camera system and battery performance. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already reached an advanced stage of testing for the device and is considering changes intended to address some of the most common criticisms of the first-generation iPhone Air.

Apple Could Launch a Refreshed iPhone Air Alongside the iPhone 18 

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Apple is developing the second-generation iPhone Air under the codename V62. The device is said to be in advanced internal testing and is currently on track for a spring 2027 debut.

The report states that Apple is testing a revised rear camera setup that adds an ultrawide sensor alongside the existing primary camera. The company is also reportedly exploring ways to extend battery life on the upcoming model. It is unclear whether Apple plans to achieve longer battery life through a larger battery or efficiency improvements, as the slim chassis may limit how much additional battery capacity it can accommodate.

Apple is reportedly considering battery performance and camera capabilities among the most important areas for improvement on the Air. The publication claims that limitations of the current single-camera setup have been among the most common complaints from users of the existing model.

The first-generation iPhone Air debuted in September 2025 as part of Apple's effort to expand its smartphone lineup with new form factors. The report notes that earlier mini and Plus models failed to gain significant traction, while the Air has performed better despite not becoming one of the company's highest-volume iPhone models. According to the report, Apple sees the device as an option for customers who prefer a thinner, lighter handset without switching to a Pro model.

The report also notes that Apple is preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. In addition, the company is reportedly developing a special 20th-anniversary iPhone for 2027 that could feature a curved display extending around the edges of the device.

If current plans remain unchanged, the second-generation iPhone Air could arrive around 18 months after its predecessor. Part of that timeline is said to be Apple's evolving launch strategy, which is expected to spread major iPhone releases across different periods of the year. The publication notes that both the schedule and hardware specifications could still change before launch. Apple declined to comment on the report.

Under the reported roadmap, Apple is expected to reserve this year's autumn launch event for premium devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 and the refreshed iPhone Air are reportedly planned to arrive about six months later.

The report further reports that Apple intends to introduce two versions of its 20th-anniversary iPhone in the following autumn, alongside a second-generation foldable handset. The publication adds that the staggered release schedule could help the company spread revenue more evenly throughout the year while strengthening its ability to compete with rivals that launch flagship smartphones at multiple points in the year.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone Air, iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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iPhone Air 2 Said to Be in the Works, Could Launch in 2027 With Camera and Battery Upgrades
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