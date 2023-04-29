Technology News

Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specification Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details

Poco F5 series is set to make its global debut on May 9

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2023 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Poco Global/Twitter

Poco F5 Pro 5G is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Poco F5 Pro 5G will ship with a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone will be launched alongside Poco F5 5G
  • Poco F5 Pro 5G is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Poco F5 series —including Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro 5G — is set to make its global debut on May 9. The company has been teasing the design and some of the key specs of the phone via its Twitter handle. In the latest development, the company has revealed the display specification of the Poco F5 Pro 5G. The phone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED Flash on the back panel.

Poco, via its official Twitter page, has teased the display specs of the the upcoming Poco F5 Pro 5G ahead of its global debut on May 9. The phone will come with a WQHD+ display. The teaser image of the phone also confirms a centrally aligned punch hole on the top of the display housing a selfie camera. The smartphone will further ship with a triple rear camera setup and an LED Flash placed inside a rectangular camera island on the back panel.

Other than these, Poco is yet to reveal any details about the Poco F5 Pro 5G but the rumours and leaks have already given us a sneak peek into the expected specifications of the phone. According to a recent report, the Poco F5 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera setup on the Poco F5 Pro 5G is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is likely to be a 16-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, it is speculated to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 67W USB Type-C fast charging support. The Poco F5 Pro is also said to come with wireless charging support. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner as well as face recognition support for security. 

