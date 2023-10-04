Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will kick off on October 8, and Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale on October 7. The week-long sale will offer discounts on various smartphones and will see new launches. Ahead of the festival sale, the online marketplace has listed several Poco handsets with top-end specifications at discounted rates. Poco's high-end smartphones, like Poco F5 and Poco X5 Pro 5G, are confirmed to receive limited-period price cuts during this year's sale. Further, the e-commerce website will provide additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will conclude on October 15. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. Further, buyers can use Paytm-based offers.

The online marketplace has published a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the offers on Poco smartphones during the sale. The Poco M5 can be grabbed in the upcoming sale by paying a starting price of Rs. 6,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,499. EMI options will start at Rs. 2,333 per month. It is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 7,777. Similarly, the budget handset Poco M4 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 9,999 during the sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 10,999.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is confirmed to be available in the upcoming sale at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. This discount includes select bank deals and exchange offers. It can also be bought at a monthly EMI of Rs. 1,500. The model is currently showing with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

Similarly, Poco X5 Pro 5G is teased to receive a price cut in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The e-commerce website has not revealed the exact price of the handset, but it has teased that the price of the handset will be lower than the current listed price of Rs. 22,999 with a "Rs. XX, XX9" teaser on the sale landing page. The Poco X5 5G is also teased to receive price cuts in the upcoming sale. Handsets including Poco C55, Poco F5, and Poco C50 are confirmed to receive price cuts during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Shoppers can avail of up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select debit and credit cards of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. Interested users can make payments through Paytm to receive cashback on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions during the sale.

