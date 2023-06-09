Flipkart has kicked off its Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale in India for Plus members. The sale will be live for all users from June 10 and will go on till June 14. A slew of Poco smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The Xiaomi sub-brand's high-end smartphones like Poco F5 and Poco X5 Pro 5G are available with cashback and discounts during the sale. Besides, Poco X5 5G, Poco M5, Poco C55, Poco C51 and Poco C50 are also getting price cuts. Further, the e-commerce website has partnered with different banks to offer an instant discount on purchases made using their cards.

As mentioned, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale in India, Poco F5's price starts at Rs. 26,999 (including bank offers). This marks a cut of Rs. 3,000 from the original launch price of the smartphone. Similarly, Poco X5 Pro 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 22,999. Interested users can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made using HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards.

The Poco X5 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 15,999 instead of Rs. 18,999. Further, there are bank discounts up to Rs. 1,000. The Poco M5 can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 8,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,499. It is listed with an additional Rs. 500 bank discount as well.

Meanwhile, the Poco C55 is receiving a discount of Rs. 1,750 and is listed for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 7,749 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The entry-level smartphone was initially launched in the county for Rs. 9,499.

Finally, the Poco C51 and Poco C50 are available for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 5,649 respectively. The Poco C51 has an original launch price tag of Rs. 8,499, while the Poco C50 was unveiled for Rs. 6,499.

Apart from bank discounts, customers can exchange their old smartphones to receive additional discounts while purchasing the aforementioned Poco handsets. To know more about the deals, head to the official Flipkart website.

