Poco F5 series will make its debut on May 9. The flagship series from Poco is confirmed to comprise two smartphones, the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro. The Poco F5 is confirmed to launch in India on May 9, whereas the Poco F5 Pro will arrive in Europe. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, the company has been teasing the specifications and features of the upcoming F-series flagship phones. Meanwhile, a new leak has now revealed the purported pricing details of the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro.

Tipster Sudhansu Ambhore claims that the Poco F5 series will launch in Europe in two storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, according to the tipster. Ambhore adds that the 8GB RAM variant of the Poco F5 will be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 39,300), whereas the 12GB RAM option will be launched for EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,900). As part of an early bird offer, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will be available for EUR 379 (roughly Rs 34,700) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs 36,500), respectively.

The Poco F5 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant, on the other hand, will be priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs 53,000), according to the tipster. It will have an early bird price of EUR 479 (roughly Rs 43,900). There will also be a 12GB + 256GB variant of the phone, which will be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs 57,600). The higher RAM option will also be available for EUR 499 (roughly Rs 45,700) as part of an early bird sale, according to the Ambhore.

The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Poco F5 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC in India. The device will sport a flat AMOLED display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also feature a hole-punch cutout at the top.

The Poco F5 is confirmed to debut in two colours — Carbon Black and Snowstorm White. It will have a turbine-like camera module design. The Poco F5 will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Poco F5 Pro is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and a 5160mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging support. It will sport a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also likely to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

