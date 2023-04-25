Poco F5 is expected to launch in India soon. The phone was recently spotted on several certification sites, hinting at its imminent launch. The Poco F5, expected to succeed the Poco F4, which launched in June 2022 in India, is expected to debut as a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The Redmi phone launched in China earlier this year in March, and was also available in a special Harry Potter Edition. Although Poco hasn't providing any launch date for the phone yet, it is now confirmed that the Poco F5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

Snapdragon (@Snapdragon_IN) confirmed in a tweet that its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC will make its India debut through the upcoming Poco F5. This tweet was later quoted by Poco's India Head Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO), who claimed that the Poco F5 will be the “most powerful” Poco smartphone ever.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, built with 4nm TSMC technology, claims to boost overall performance of the phone by 50 percent, when compared to the older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The new chipset is also said to enhance battery efficiency by 13 percent, improve AI performance by two times, and offers Wi-Fi 6 support.

On Geekbench, the Poco F5 smartphone was recently spotted with the model number 23049PCD8I. The handset is also expected to have at least two storage variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo, it is expected to share similar features. The Poco F5 may therefore sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC in the Poco F5 is expected to be paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is likely to run MIUI 14, based on Android 13.

For optics, the phone may carry a triple camera unit, which could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera could be housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Poco F5 could also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.