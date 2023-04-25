Technology News

Poco F5 to Come WIth Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon

The Poco F5 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F5 is expected to succeed Poco F4 (pictured) in India which launched in June 2022

Highlights
  • Poco F5 may feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • It could also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Poco F5 is expected to launch in India soon. The phone was recently spotted on several certification sites, hinting at its imminent launch. The Poco F5, expected to succeed the Poco F4, which launched in June 2022 in India, is expected to debut as a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The Redmi phone launched in China earlier this year in March, and was also available in a special Harry Potter Edition. Although Poco hasn't providing any launch date for the phone yet, it is now confirmed that the Poco F5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

Snapdragon (@Snapdragon_IN) confirmed in a tweet that its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC will make its India debut through the upcoming Poco F5. This tweet was later quoted by Poco's India Head Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO), who claimed that the Poco F5 will be the “most powerful” Poco smartphone ever.

The most powerful POCO Smartphone ever! Brace yourselves for the all new #POCOF5 , the indisputable king of the segment. #ComingSoon https://t.co/M7EotrrAau

— Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) April 25, 2023

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, built with 4nm TSMC technology, claims to boost overall performance of the phone by 50 percent, when compared to the older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The new chipset is also said to enhance battery efficiency by 13 percent, improve AI performance by two times, and offers Wi-Fi 6 support.

On Geekbench, the Poco F5 smartphone was recently spotted with the model number 23049PCD8I. The handset is also expected to have at least two storage variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo, it is expected to share similar features. The Poco F5 may therefore sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC in the Poco F5 is expected to be paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is likely to run MIUI 14, based on Android 13.

For optics, the phone may carry a triple camera unit, which could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera could be housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Poco F5 could also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium look and feel
  • Powerful SoC for gaming
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Physical buttons aren't the easiest to use
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed Poco F4 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Poco F5 specifications, Poco F5, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
