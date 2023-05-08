Poco F5 5G series, expected to succeed the Poco F4 series of smartphones, is scheduled to launch globally on May 9. The series includes a base Poco F5 5G and a Poco F5 Pro 5G model. The vanilla variant is also scheduled to debut in India on the same day. Some of the features and specifications of the handsets were previously confirmed by the company. Now, Poco has revealed the detailed specifications, design, and colour options of the smartphones via the company's website.

According to the Poco UAE website, the upcoming Poco F5 5G will be available in three colour variants globally — Black, Blue and White. The phone will be sold in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. The Poco F5 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will be offered in Black and White colour options, in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Both phones run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco out-of-the-box.

Poco F5 5G specifications, features

The Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Flow AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak local brightness of 1000nits. The display panel supports HDR 10+ Dolby Vision and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Poco F5 5G is powered by a mid-range 4nm Qualcomm chipset, the recently announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 5G comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco F5 5G ships with a 67W turbo charger. The handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI Face Unlock feature for biometric security. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-nano SIMs. The phone weighs 181g and measures 161.11mm x 74.95mm x 7.9mm.

Poco F5 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Pro variant of the upcoming series sports a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) Flow AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and a peak local brightness of 1,400nits. The pixel density of the display panel of the phone is 526ppi. Other display features of the Poco F5 Pro 5G are similar to that of its base variant.

Powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Poco F5 Pro 5G smartphone is coupled with an Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 5G comprises a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera details of this Pro variant remain unchanged from its vanilla Poco F5 5G.

The Poco F5 Pro 5G is backed by a larger 5,160mAh battery. The phone supports 67W wired fast charging, and 30W wireless charging. It also comes with a USB Type-C port, with a 3.5mm audio jack. The security and connectivity options of the smartphone are the same as the Poco F5 5G. This Pro handset measures 162.78mm x 75.44mm x 8.59mm in size and weighs 204g.



