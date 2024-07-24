Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will be introduced in India later this week. It is expected to share the same specifications as the Poco F6 5G, which was launched in the country in May. The special Deadpool variant of the phone, however, is likely to arrive with a design inspired by Marvel's mercenary antihero. A leaked image has surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the purported limited edition smartphone. The design is seen with elements of the characters Deadpool and Wolverine, both of whom will return to the silver screen in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition India Launch Date

The company announced that the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will launch in India on July 26, the same day as the theatrical release of the Deadpool & Wolverine film. The handset is said to be a "collectable" model. Poco did not confirm any details about the special model, but it is expected to retain most features of the Poco F6 5G and come with a new Deadpool-inspired design.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Design (Expected)

The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition design has surfaced online. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the leaked image in an X post which shows the top half of the rear panel of the purported handset.

Leaked image of Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition

Photo Credit: X/ @heyitsyogesh

The back panel of the Poco F6 appears in a crimson shade, similar to the colour of Deadpool's suit. The two rear camera modules are seen in black while the LED flash unit features the Deadpool logo on top.

Just beside the camera unit, the brand name 'Poco' with the words 'special limited edition' can be seen imprinted in the upper case in yellow, as a nod to Wolverine's suit colour. Deadpool's figure, imprinted in the middle of the rear panel, is also partially visible in the leaked image.

The Poco F6 Deadpool limited edition handset is expected to arrive with the same specifications as the standard Poco F6 model. This means it is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the Poco F6 5G ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

The standard Poco F6 model sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.